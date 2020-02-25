Seasonal Pantry: What makes fish sauce the key to Thai cooking

‘When in doubt,” Kasma Loha-Unchit writes, “add fish sauce.”

She gives the advice in her book “It Rains Fishes: Legends, Traditions and the Joys of Thai Cooking” (Pomegranate Art Books, 1994) and repeats it in her other books. If you love Thai cooking, you will not find a better teacher. (Her website is nourishingjoy.com and contains invaluable information about Thai ingredients and techniques along with excellent recipes.)

Fish sauce is the single most important flavoring agent in Thai cooking, and it is not possible to make things taste as they should without it. Loha-Unchit’s preferred brand is Golden Boy, so that is the one I have always used. It is balanced, not overly fishy and not funky, as some brands can be. It is also inexpensive and lasts a long time in the refrigerator.

What, exactly, is fish sauce? It is sometimes called fish water, and it has a history that goes back centuries. In ancient Rome, it was called liquamen or garum and seems to have been quite similar to the Asian versions. Thailand, Vietnam and Laos all have their own versions, each with a slightly different method of production.

The basic formula for making this type of condiment is to crush very fresh fish — anchovies, smelt, sardines, herring, mackerel or something similar — and combine it with lots of salt, along with water, garlic, bay leaves, lemon peel and black peppercorns. After the ingredients have been combined in a large glass or porcelain vessel, the vessel is covered and left to ferment from one month to a year or more.

Some people who prefer to make their own add a bit of whey from yogurt to help kick-start the fermentation process. Once fermentation is complete, it is then strained and poured through a coffee filter, a process of draining it than can take days.

I buy my fish sauce. One of these days I’ll start a batch at home and see what happens. In the meantime, I’m happy with Golden Boy.

You may have noticed you don’t see a lot of salt in Southeast Asian recipes. That’s because fish sauce serves the same purpose, lifting other flavors and making them blossom.

------

In the mid 1980s, I happened upon a little restaurant, Thai Pepper, in Ashland, Oregon. I had a salad that was utterly transformative. When I returned home, I immediately taught myself how to make it and have been making it ever since. It fits under the umbrella of larb or laab, which is from Laos but often found on Thai menus in the U.S. It is typically made with ground pork, ground chicken or, occasionally, squid, all delicious. This salad is much simpler, because of the ease of preparing the steak.

Thai Lime Beef Salad

Makes 2 to 4 servings

— Thai Lime Dressing (see recipe, below)

1 large ribeye steak about 14 to 16 ounces, preferably grass fed

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

6 cups, approximately, fresh young salad greens

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, preferably spearmint

4 mint sprigs

1 lime, quartered