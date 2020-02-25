Subscribe

Seasonal Pantry: What makes fish sauce the key to Thai cooking

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2020, 11:33AM
‘When in doubt,” Kasma Loha-Unchit writes, “add fish sauce.”

She gives the advice in her book “It Rains Fishes: Legends, Traditions and the Joys of Thai Cooking” (Pomegranate Art Books, 1994) and repeats it in her other books. If you love Thai cooking, you will not find a better teacher. (Her website is nourishingjoy.com and contains invaluable information about Thai ingredients and techniques along with excellent recipes.)

Fish sauce is the single most important flavoring agent in Thai cooking, and it is not possible to make things taste as they should without it. Loha-Unchit’s preferred brand is Golden Boy, so that is the one I have always used. It is balanced, not overly fishy and not funky, as some brands can be. It is also inexpensive and lasts a long time in the refrigerator.

What, exactly, is fish sauce? It is sometimes called fish water, and it has a history that goes back centuries. In ancient Rome, it was called liquamen or garum and seems to have been quite similar to the Asian versions. Thailand, Vietnam and Laos all have their own versions, each with a slightly different method of production.

The basic formula for making this type of condiment is to crush very fresh fish — anchovies, smelt, sardines, herring, mackerel or something similar — and combine it with lots of salt, along with water, garlic, bay leaves, lemon peel and black peppercorns. After the ingredients have been combined in a large glass or porcelain vessel, the vessel is covered and left to ferment from one month to a year or more.

Some people who prefer to make their own add a bit of whey from yogurt to help kick-start the fermentation process. Once fermentation is complete, it is then strained and poured through a coffee filter, a process of draining it than can take days.

I buy my fish sauce. One of these days I’ll start a batch at home and see what happens. In the meantime, I’m happy with Golden Boy.

You may have noticed you don’t see a lot of salt in Southeast Asian recipes. That’s because fish sauce serves the same purpose, lifting other flavors and making them blossom.

------

In the mid 1980s, I happened upon a little restaurant, Thai Pepper, in Ashland, Oregon. I had a salad that was utterly transformative. When I returned home, I immediately taught myself how to make it and have been making it ever since. It fits under the umbrella of larb or laab, which is from Laos but often found on Thai menus in the U.S. It is typically made with ground pork, ground chicken or, occasionally, squid, all delicious. This salad is much simpler, because of the ease of preparing the steak.

Thai Lime Beef Salad

Makes 2 to 4 servings

— Thai Lime Dressing (see recipe, below)

1 large ribeye steak about 14 to 16 ounces, preferably grass fed

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

6 cups, approximately, fresh young salad greens

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup fresh mint leaves, preferably spearmint

4 mint sprigs

1 lime, quartered

Prepare the dressing and set aside.

Set a stovetop grill or ridged skillet over high heat. Season the steak all over with salt and pepper and when the pan is very hot, add the steak. For grass-fed beef, cook for 90 seconds, rotate 45 degrees and cook for 1 minute; turn the steak over and repeat. For corn-fed beef, cook for 90 seconds, rotate 45 degrees and cook for 3 minutes; turn the steak over and repeat. Transfer the steak to a plate, cover with a lid or sheet of aluminum foil and let rest about 3 minutes for grass-fed and 5 minutes for corn-fed.

Put the salad greens, cilantro and mint in a large bowl, toss gently and divide among 4 plates.

Cut the meat crosswise into ⅛-inch-thick slices across the grain. Divide the meat among the servings, arranging it on top of the greens. Drizzle with all the sauce, garnish with mint sprigs and lime wedges, and enjoy right away.

Thai Lime Dressing

Makes about 1/2 cup

5 large garlic cloves, crushed and minced

4-5 serranos or similar chiles, seeded and minced (see note below)

4 teaspoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons Thai fish sauce, such as Golden Boy brand

4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons white sesame seeds, lightly toasted, optional

Put the garlic and serranos in a small glass bowl, add the sugar, fish sauce and lime juice and stir for a few seconds, until the sugar is dissolved. Add the sesame seeds, if using. Use the dressing immediately or store in a covered jar in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.

Note: If you can find a red serrano or Thai chile, use one or two in this dish. It adds color and just a hint of ripeness.

------

Along the main street of Aix-en-Provence in the south of France, several restaurants serve big bowls of steamed mussels, some in tangy white wine and garlic broth, others in rich, curry-scented sauce. A Thai-style green curry is particularly good with clams, or with cockles, if you can find them. Be sure to taste the cooking liquid and adjust as needed.

Clams in Green Curry

Makes 4 servings

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, minced

2-3 serranos, minced

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced cilantro roots

1 can (14 ounces) unsweetened coconut milk

2 teaspoons sugar, preferably palm sugar

— Juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 fresh lemongrass stalk, fat part only, crushed

½ cup, packed, minced cilantro leaves

2 tablespoons minced Thai basil

4 pounds littleneck or Manila clams, rinsed

— Lime wedges

Melt the butter in a large pot set over medium low heat, add the shallots and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the serranos, garlic and cilantro roots and sauté 2 minutes more. Add several shakes of fish sauce and stir in the coconut milk, sugar, lime juice, ginger, lemongrass, cilantro, basil and ¾ cup water. Simmer 3 minutes.

Add the clams, cover the pot and cook until the clams open, about 5 to 7 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the clams to individual bowls.

Use tongs to remove and discard the lemongrass. Taste the liquid, and if it seems a bit flat, add a few more shakes of fish sauce. Ladle the cooking liquid over the clams, garnish with lime wedges and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes & Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

