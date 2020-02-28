Care for your garden, and it will care for you

IN THE NEW YEAR, many of us make resolutions to lead healthier lives or undertake projects we have been putting off. Winter is a perfect time to look at our gardens and think about what they can be or do. Front yards hold the potential to create and support community and can take us far past common goals of saving water or simply being a space that requires minimal maintenance.

If gardens are designed to be beautiful, uplifting and comfortable, time spent working in them stops being a chore and becomes a pleasure, even therapy that can soothe us and all who see it. In caring for a garden, it can care for you.

In my file I have an old faded slide of a small, single-story, brown-shingle craftsman house in Oakland a few houses away from my mother’s house, both built sometime after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

A family with a small boy and a new baby bought the house. I became friendly with them and used to visit for pottery lessons from Ellen, the mother, in the studio in the converted garage.

When I was 13, Ellen asked me to babysit her two small kids. She showed me what to do and promised to be gone only an hour.

Immediately after her departure, the baby started wailing. To me, babies were foreign creatures and I had no idea what to do except ask his 3-year-old brother what his mother did when he cried. He suggested a bottle and walking him around, which I did.

Ellen came home and laughed about the whole thing. She became a friend I saw often, even after I had grown up and moved away.

One of the first gardens I designed was her small front garden. It had a sloped front lawn with a narrow brick path ascending steps to the front door. She had the brick stairs rebuilt in a gracious curve and installed an artistic circular brick landing. Rock retaining walls leveled out the main planter beds, leaving a small garden area in front, along the sidewalk.

A narrow brick side path led from the entry path to the driveway, creating a bed against the house. The brick walkway and stairs and reddish natural stone all worked perfectly with the weathered shingles of the house. The whole scheme looked like it had always been there.

In the beds I put a lush, layered array of long-flowering plants like flowering maple, fuchsia, perennial geraniums, lavender, teucrium and red salvia to match the red brick. A lemon tree on one side and a Japanese maple on the other balanced the scene and added height and fragrance.

While only 50, despite a life of healthy eating and living, Ellen developed an intractable cancer. In those days, there weren’t as many palliative drugs to alleviate the side effects of chemotherapy, and Ellen was often incapacitated by them.

On days she was feeling up to it, she spent her time sitting on the front steps, visiting with the neighbors and friends who stopped by. The garden became a kind of de facto open-air salon where she sipped life among the darting hummingbirds and visiting bees and enjoyed interaction with friends.

If you saw Ellen on the front steps, you knew the “salon” was open and she was looking forward to visits. Later, as she grew weaker and couldn’t go outside, she had the couch moved to just below the front picture window so she could watch the garden and life right outside.

That is where I last remember her, but the garden holds her lively and caring spirit still.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, witter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool