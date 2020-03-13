Subscribe

Garnish your garden with these savory herbs

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2020, 2:51PM
From the windows of commuter trains that crisscross Paris and its suburbs, you can see into people’s backyards. In even the most modest of spaces, there is at least a small garden of culinary herbs at the ready to pinch in time for dinner.

If you want to go Parisian this year, consider establishing your own “potager” of edible herbs. It won’t take up much space. Be creative and make it a spiral. Or plant it all in pots. Have fresh herbs, with all their enticing aromas and flavors, ready to pick. Or take cuttings and hang them in a warm, dark closet until they’re dry.

Dried or fresh, herbs at the market are expensive. You’ll save money by growing your own, and

there’s no waste, since you clip off only what you need.

Here’s a rundown of 19 fresh herbs, most of which will grow nicely here in the North Bay as long as they get six hours of sun daily and you water them as needed during our summer drought. A few, like chervil, prefer dappled shade. Others, like rosemary and lavender, prefer full sun and dry, well-drained soil.

Dried herbs are somewhat more powerful than fresh. Figure that fresh herbs have only a third of the flavor of dried in most cases. So if a recipe calls for a teaspoon of dried thyme, use three teaspoons of the fresh herb cut moments before right out your back door.

Basil: Part of every good pizza, a main ingredient in homemade pesto and a flavoring agent for mild rice vinegar. There are dozens of varieties to choose from, but the Genovese variety has big leaves that make wraps for chicken or shrimp appetizers.

Chervil: Chervil’s dainty leaves and light anise flavor are classic in French cooking, especially with chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs and in salads. It likes moist soil and protection from hot sun.

Chives: Regular or garlic chives chopped to bits add a light onion-family touch to scrambled eggs at breakfast, in soup at lunchtime and to vegetable dishes at dinner.

Cilantro: This delicate herb is best in spring or fall when the weather is cool and the ground moist. You can’t cook Mexican without it, but it’s also used in Asian, Southeast Asian and Indian cooking. Its seeds are known as coriander.

Dill: It’s a chief pickling spice but also a perfect partner with fish, lamb, potatoes and peas. It’s a favorite of bees and other pollinators and attracts beneficial insects, the good guys that eat the pests that go after your crops.

Epazote: In Oaxacan, Yucatecan and Guatemalan cooking, this herb is used to flavor black beans and reduce the incidence of gas or bloating when beans are eaten. It has a strong medicinal flavor, including a note of creosote. It can be an acquired taste.

Fennel: It loves our Mediterranean climate and grows wild all over the Redwood Empire. Only the leaves of the wild sort are useful for soups, stews or cooking fish. For bulbs that add an anise flavor to salads, you’ll need to grow the bulbing variety.

French Tarragon: Taste a leaf before you buy a plant of tarragon, for only the French variety has the sought-after anise flavor. Add some to a chicken or egg salad. Use it in sauces, soups and with meat dishes. It will be an all-star in your culinary garden.

Lavender: A little goes a long way in salads or salad dressings. Sprinkle a small crumble of flowers in your scone batter, and pop a lavender flower head into your glass of cold Sauvignon Blanc to make it a floral treat. Don’t overwater. It likes dry soil.

Lemongrass: People use its strong lemon flavor in teas and in Southeast Asian cooking, especially with fish. It will grow to 6 feet tall in the ground, so it’s best grown in a pot.

Marjoram: This herb is a delicate form of oregano and is useful in the same ways, although the French make it part of their herbes de Provence herb mix.

Mint: You can’t make a mojito without spearmint. And as James Joyce admonishes us in Ulysses, “mint your peas.” It likes lots of water, but if planted in a spot that’s always wet, it will become invasive.

Oregano: Makes a perfect match with tomatoes, so use it in homemade spaghetti sauce, on pizzas and with Italian dishes of all kinds. The Greek variety is stronger than the Italian.

Parsley: Although it’s often used as a garnish, it’s one of the most nutritious vegetables on your plate. Tie up a bunch of stems tightly together and add them to soups and stews. Italian flat-leaved parsley is the choice variety for cooking.

Rosemary: It will grow into a small bush and covers itself with powder-blue flowers in late winter. Its strong medicinal scent is used (sparingly) with poultry, red meats and vegetables. Slices of garlic and packets of rosemary leaves stuffed into slits cut into rack of lamb’s fat covering is culinary magic.

Sage: Most sages are ornamental perennials, but the one for cooking is salvia officinalis. It makes the turkey’s stuffing wonderfully fragrant and is used to flavor meats, sauces and vegetables. But use it sparingly. It’s a strong herb that can overpower other flavors.

Summer Savory: It has a moderately strong, thyme-like flavor that enhances salads, soups and stews. Mix chopped leaves with melted butter and brush it on steaks while they are cooking on the grill.

Thyme: It’s a low-growing small plant, but it’s mighty when used to flavor beans, vegetables, lamb, poultry and tomatoes. It has a fresh lemony, almost minty smell that’s intoxicating. Toss a big bunch onto your outdoor barbecue on highest heat, then follow the recipe for chicken under a brick (pollo al mattone) for something special.

Winter Savory: It carries a strong medicinal scent and is a tough little plant compared with its summer cousin. Germans call it “Bohnenkraut” (“bean herb” in English) because it pairs so successfully with shell beans.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.

