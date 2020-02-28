Subscribe

Bike to Montgomery Village, spot wildflowers at these upcoming outdoor events

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2020, 12:23PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BICYCLE RIDE, MARCH 6

Santa Rosa: Join the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition on a gentle-pace, 4- to 6-mile round-trip “About Town” bicycle ride to Montgomery Village for a sweet treat, 10-11:30 a.m. Meet at the front entrance of the Family YMCA, 1111 College Ave. 707-545-0153

SCIENCE SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Santa Rosa: Make a cloud in a jar while learning how clouds are formed at 1, 2 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865

WILDFLOWER HIKE, MARCH 7

Glen Ellen: Naturalist John Lynch leads a 3.5-mile slow-paced wildflower and western trillium hike 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. $10 parking and $10 admission, limit of 15 hikers. Meet in the ranch parking lot. jacklondonpark.com

BIKE WORKSHOP, MARCH 7

Sebastopol: Families learn how to ride together safely at this free workshop and bike ride, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Independent Charter School, 1111 Gravenstein Highway N. Kids get a free blinky light. 707-545-0153

ROSIE RALLY, MARCH 8

Santa Rosa: Dress up as Rosie the Riveter and celebrate International Women’s Day with live music, food and fun, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine