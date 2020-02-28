Bike to Montgomery Village, spot wildflowers at these upcoming outdoor events

Santa Rosa: Join the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition on a gentle-pace, 4- to 6-mile round-trip “About Town” bicycle ride to Montgomery Village for a sweet treat, 10-11:30 a.m. Meet at the front entrance of the Family YMCA, 1111 College Ave. 707-545-0153

Santa Rosa: Make a cloud in a jar while learning how clouds are formed at 1, 2 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865

Glen Ellen: Naturalist John Lynch leads a 3.5-mile slow-paced wildflower and western trillium hike 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. $10 parking and $10 admission, limit of 15 hikers. Meet in the ranch parking lot. jacklondonpark.com

Sebastopol: Families learn how to ride together safely at this free workshop and bike ride, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Independent Charter School, 1111 Gravenstein Highway N. Kids get a free blinky light. 707-545-0153

Santa Rosa: Dress up as Rosie the Riveter and celebrate International Women’s Day with live music, food and fun, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square.