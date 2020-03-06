Ricky’s Eastbound in Santa Rosa dishes out comfort food in casual space

Summary: From the owners of Bruno’s on Fourth comes this casual, family-friendly comfort food spot/sports bar.

When: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Rick and Linn Bruno are extra-busy folks these days, running their Bruno’s on Fourth in downtown Santa Rosa, their thriving catering business and now, their new Ricky’s Eastbound in Santa Rosa’s Skyhawk neighborhood just east of Rincon Valley.

But it works, Rick explains, with him cooking lunch at the popular Bruno’s, then racing over to handle dinner at Ricky’s. Linn runs front-of-house service at both places, and somehow they both fit in catering time for myriad event and corporate clients.

The space in Skyhawk Village made sense as well, as a spot to try a new venture at the site of the former Lisa Hemenway’s Fresh restaurant and market.

After Fresh closed in 2013, Grapevine Catering moved in, carving the cavernous 7,800 square-foot footprint into a catering kitchen, a commissary kitchen rented to start-up food purveyors, a retail store and a casual restaurant space.

When Grapevine closed, the Brunos moved in their catering operations.

Hopefully, this time is the charm. Over the years, the successive owners in the restaurant space have cited challenges such as an awkward side entrance into the shopping center off Highway 12 and a sunken site that makes it difficult for passing traffic to even see the Village.

Yet the Brunos are counting on their well-known name among local diners, and it seems to be working.

On my two visits, the place was bustling, populated by families with young children, adult parties and seniors (it’s a favorite for guests from nearby Oakmont, Linn says).

While there’s nothing intriguing on this American-Mediterranean menu that’s more casual than Bruno’s, I can see why the neighborhood embraces the place for approachable comfort food.

Service is terrific, with chatty staff stopping by often to make sure everyone has what they need, recommending dishes and suggesting wines from the well-rounded local wine, beer and cider list.

The look is great, too, trimmed in lots of weathered wood and corrugated metal, with a full bar, TVs for catching the games and an open kitchen anchored by a tiled, wood-burning Mugnaini oven.

Cheerful mood

Even though seating is stiff — cushions on the hard wood banquettes and metal chairs would help — Ricky’s brims with that cheerful mood that makes you want to linger over a fun, well-priced cocktail like the Cutie Spritz, made of Hanson Sonoma Mandarin Vodka, Cointreau, orange juice, lime juice and a splash of ginger beer ($10).

In fact, pizzas from that imported Italian oven are one of the best bets here, puffy-chewy crusted and more golden than charred (thank you), served on a round wood board.

Plenty of mozzarella and provolone cradle my favorite topping combo of salumi and Italian sausage ($16), while gooey mozzarella also makes a generous pillow for a scattering of green and black olives, marinara, roasted peppers and a center nest of arugula ($15).

My second favorite pizza is the artichoke model, laden with tart vegetables, neon green pesto, creamy burrata, peppery arugula and tangy lemon drizzle ($16).

The only quibble: more topping choices would be nice across the board — the recent Restaurant Week offering of mushroom and brie pizzetta, for example, was decadent, and what’s not to love about a Valentine’s special that set hearts quivering with salty pancetta, sweet pear, leeks and Fontina?