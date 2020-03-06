Subscribe

Ricky’s Eastbound in Santa Rosa dishes out comfort food in casual space

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 6, 2020, 2:01PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Ricky’s Eastbound

Where: 5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa

When: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Contact: (707) 843-5143, rickyseastbound.com.

Cuisine: American, Mediterranean

Price: Moderate-Expensive, entrées $14.50-$24.75

Corkage: $15

Stars: **

Summary: From the owners of Bruno’s on Fourth comes this casual, family-friendly comfort food spot/sports bar.

Rick and Linn Bruno are extra-busy folks these days, running their Bruno’s on Fourth in downtown Santa Rosa, their thriving catering business and now, their new Ricky’s Eastbound in Santa Rosa’s Skyhawk neighborhood just east of Rincon Valley.

But it works, Rick explains, with him cooking lunch at the popular Bruno’s, then racing over to handle dinner at Ricky’s. Linn runs front-of-house service at both places, and somehow they both fit in catering time for myriad event and corporate clients.

The space in Skyhawk Village made sense as well, as a spot to try a new venture at the site of the former Lisa Hemenway’s Fresh restaurant and market.

After Fresh closed in 2013, Grapevine Catering moved in, carving the cavernous 7,800 square-foot footprint into a catering kitchen, a commissary kitchen rented to start-up food purveyors, a retail store and a casual restaurant space.

When Grapevine closed, the Brunos moved in their catering operations.

Hopefully, this time is the charm. Over the years, the successive owners in the restaurant space have cited challenges such as an awkward side entrance into the shopping center off Highway 12 and a sunken site that makes it difficult for passing traffic to even see the Village.

Yet the Brunos are counting on their well-known name among local diners, and it seems to be working.

On my two visits, the place was bustling, populated by families with young children, adult parties and seniors (it’s a favorite for guests from nearby Oakmont, Linn says).

While there’s nothing intriguing on this American-Mediterranean menu that’s more casual than Bruno’s, I can see why the neighborhood embraces the place for approachable comfort food.

Service is terrific, with chatty staff stopping by often to make sure everyone has what they need, recommending dishes and suggesting wines from the well-rounded local wine, beer and cider list.

The look is great, too, trimmed in lots of weathered wood and corrugated metal, with a full bar, TVs for catching the games and an open kitchen anchored by a tiled, wood-burning Mugnaini oven.

Cheerful mood

Even though seating is stiff — cushions on the hard wood banquettes and metal chairs would help — Ricky’s brims with that cheerful mood that makes you want to linger over a fun, well-priced cocktail like the Cutie Spritz, made of Hanson Sonoma Mandarin Vodka, Cointreau, orange juice, lime juice and a splash of ginger beer ($10).

In fact, pizzas from that imported Italian oven are one of the best bets here, puffy-chewy crusted and more golden than charred (thank you), served on a round wood board.

Plenty of mozzarella and provolone cradle my favorite topping combo of salumi and Italian sausage ($16), while gooey mozzarella also makes a generous pillow for a scattering of green and black olives, marinara, roasted peppers and a center nest of arugula ($15).

My second favorite pizza is the artichoke model, laden with tart vegetables, neon green pesto, creamy burrata, peppery arugula and tangy lemon drizzle ($16).

The only quibble: more topping choices would be nice across the board — the recent Restaurant Week offering of mushroom and brie pizzetta, for example, was decadent, and what’s not to love about a Valentine’s special that set hearts quivering with salty pancetta, sweet pear, leeks and Fontina?

Ricky’s Eastbound

Where: 5755 Mountain Hawk Drive, Santa Rosa

When: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Contact: (707) 843-5143, rickyseastbound.com.

Cuisine: American, Mediterranean

Price: Moderate-Expensive, entrées $14.50-$24.75

Corkage: $15

Stars: **

Summary: From the owners of Bruno’s on Fourth comes this casual, family-friendly comfort food spot/sports bar.

Hawaiian pie

Instead, the regular menu rounds things out with just a Hawaiian pie ($16), a Margherita ($15) and a pub-style mix of herb chicken, gorgonzola and sweet onions with a drizzle of ranch ($16).

Burgers are also solid, as one would expect at a boisterous hangout like this.

The classic ($15.50) arrives on a rectangular toasted bun, the cheddar glistening with good grease and waiting to be dressed as we like with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and condiments including a zesty house made Thousand Island.

Skinny French fries are a bit soft but scarfable.

I’d also come back for the chicken piccata ($21.50), a Chef Rick signature that makes me feel warm and happy for its familiar and full flavor.

The pounded thin breast is lightly breaded and cooked crisp-juicy, then smothered in a rich, bright lemon-caper-butter sauce alongside perfect, thick and creamy mashed potatoes plus a veggie mix of buttery sautéed red peppers, carrot, zucchini and cauliflower.

This feels like a cozy Sunday supper, any day of the week.

Tasty and tangy

Another entrée, mac ‘n’ cheese ($14.50), seemed to need seasoning at first, since it arrived soupy with barely any flavor except milk under crispy breadcrumbs.

I wondered if the piping hot blend needed to sit longer and come together. It turned out I was right.

As it cooled, it turned very tasty, the tangy cheeses melding into the noodles for a very satisfying dish.

I suppose, too, if you got the mac ‘n’ cheese in the Ohhhh Yes — Make it a Mess!” style ($19.50), then you’d have flavor to spare, as this version comes buried in beef brisket, blue cheese slaw and chipotle aioli.

I got the nice brisket served as a ciabatta sandwich instead, topped with that slaw and a touch of mild horseradish ($17.50), for an enjoyable bar meal.

Several other dishes felt more like space fillers, largely due to indiscernible seasoning.

This is one time I would welcome salt and pepper shakers on a restaurant table, to enliven calamari ($13) that were pale, flabby and merely decent vehicles for scooping up a side of good marinara sauce.

To be fair, I’ve had the calamari several times at Bruno’s, where they’re crisp and pleasing and zesty with a horseradish cocktail sauce.

Another appetizer of chicken flautas needed some chile spark or salt in the generous but bland white meat chicken filling, while $11 is a high price for the three taquitos we got with a scoop of mild salsa and sour cream.

The wedge salad, on the other hand, is a bargain, for the four large, chewy strips of bacon accompanying the classic iceberg, ladleful of blue cheese dressing and tomato ($9).

Comfort dessert

What can I say about dessert? It’s comfort food all the way, as puffy beignets dunked in chocolate sauce ($8); a brownie topped with peanuts, fudge, caramel and whipped cream ($9) or, as a special, an apple cobbler served warm in a ramekin under a scoop of vanilla ice cream ($9).

Still, as much as I find Ricky’s rather mainstream, it seems it hits pleasure buttons for lots of diners.

All around me, tables held platters of grilled flat iron steak with crumbled blue cheese and French fries ($24.75), shrimp Louie salad ($22.50) and Cajun pasta studded with chicken, sausage, peppers and onions ($21.50).

Beers were flowing for the grown-ups, and kids were digging into staples like mini pepperoni pizzas ($8.50), house-made chicken tenders ($8.50) and “pig in a blankie” ($7.50).

In all, it’s a nice addition to the neighborhood.

5755 Mountain Hawk Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-843-5143, rickyseastbound.com.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine