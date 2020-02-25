Subscribe

Tell us: What are you going to do with the extra hour of sunlight due to daylight saving time?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 25, 2020, 2:59PM
Updated 55 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It's almost time to change your clocks again.

Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m. marks the beginning of daylight saving time meaning we get an extra hour of sunlight in the evening instead of the morning.

The amount of sunlight will get longer and longer until the summer solstice on June 20, 2020.

What will you do with your extra time in the sun? Grab that perfect golden hour Instagram shot? Go for an after-work swim? Host a daytime dinner party? We want to know.

Share your plans with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information in case we have questions about your response.

Like it dark? Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine