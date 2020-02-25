Tell us: What are you going to do with the extra hour of sunlight due to daylight saving time?

It's almost time to change your clocks again.

Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m. marks the beginning of daylight saving time meaning we get an extra hour of sunlight in the evening instead of the morning.

The amount of sunlight will get longer and longer until the summer solstice on June 20, 2020.

What will you do with your extra time in the sun? Grab that perfect golden hour Instagram shot? Go for an after-work swim? Host a daytime dinner party? We want to know.

Share your plans with us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information in case we have questions about your response.

Like it dark? Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 1.