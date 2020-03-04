A la carte: New cooking classes, St. Pat’s Cay parties planned for March in the North Bay

HEALDSBURG

Simoncini celebrates

St. Patrick’s Day with tasting

Simoncini Vineyards will host a special St. Patrick’s Day tasting menu from noon to 3 p.m. March 15 at the Dry Creek Valley tasting room.

The four-course menu includes a quartet of traditional fare paired with Simoncini wines: Smoked Salmon on Irish Beer Bread, Irish Potato Soup, Corned Beef Sandwich and Irish Coleslaw and Irish Soda Bread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce.

Cost is $85, not including tax. To reserve: 707-433-8811 or simoncinivineyards@yahoo.com. 2303 West Dry Creek Road.

SONOMA

Baking workshop teaches

all about Italian breads

Instructor and chef Maria Capdevielle will give a class on “Italian Breads: Basics & Beyond” at 11 a.m. March 14 at the Sonoma Community Center.

The workshop will include an Olive Rustic Bread (Pane alle Olive), Rosemary Bread (Panmarino) and Cheese Bread (Pane al Formaggio).

Cost is $100. To register: sonomacommunitiycenter.org. 276 East Napa St.

PETALUMA

Learn how to ferment your vegetables for health

John Littlewood, executive chef of the Ceres Community Project, will give a workshop on “Fermented Vegetables for Health, Fun and Flavor” at 9 a.m. March 13 at the Artisan Baking Center.

Students will learn how to make probiotic rich ferments, including kimchee, sauerkrauts, spicy pepper salsa, fermented red onions and dairy-free water kefir. Each participant will take home a jar of kraut.

Cost is $125. To reserve: centralmilling.com. 1120 Holm Road.

SAN FRANCISCO

Meet the women in new Wine Country book

To celebrate the release of a new book, “Wine Country Women of Sonoma County,” local chefs Duskie Estates and Crista Luedtke, winemaker Amy Chenoweth, distillery owner Alanna Hanson and hospitality expert Dena Grunt will share their wines, spirits and family recipes at 5:30 p.m. March 12 at Story on Union in the Cow Hollow neighborhood.

The book is the second in a series produced by Michelle Mandro of St. Helena, founder and president of Wine Country Women, who will have a few copies of the book on hand for purchase.

The evening includes cooking demonstrations and a family-style dinner with pairings, with storytelling and conversation sprinkled in.

Cost is $125 to $165. To reserve, go to eventbrite.com. 2136 Union St.

PENNGROVE

Corned beef, cabbage for St. Pat’s Day

The Penngrove Social Firemen will serve a corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 14 at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse.

The corned beef is from Bud’s Meats, and dessert will be sold by the Penngrove 4-H. Meals can be taken to go.

Cost is $15 adults, $8 for children under 12, with proceeds going to maintain the Community Clubhouse and Penngrove Park. Tickets will be sold at the door. 385 Woodward Ave.

ST. HELENA

Wine on tap? You better believe it

Patrick and Rachel Rue have opened Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room, creating a casual tasting experience with up to 24 wines available on draft, to taste or to take home.

The choice of wines will rotate frequently and range from sparkling whites and rosés to robust red wines and high-end red blends.

Wines purchased to take home are filled in resealable aluminum cans called “Crowlers” that were designed with a vibrant, art deco-inspired pattern.

The Tap Room is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 1234 Main St.

ST. HELENA

James Beard Foundation semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation has announced its list of Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists for the 30th annual James Beard Foundation Awards. Finalists will be announced March 25, and winners will be revealed on May 4.

Christopher Kostow of The Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena was nominated in the category of Outstanding Chef.

Vintner and Winemaker Cathy Corison of Corison Winery in St. Helena was nominated in the category of Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer.

For a complete list of nominations, go to jamesbeard.org

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.