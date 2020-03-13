Pickleball gains fans across Sonoma County

There are about a dozen places in Sonoma County these days to play pickleball, and most organized drop-in sessions welcome newbies. In many cases, organizers even have extra paddles on hand to use. Here are some of the best options for beginners (all are free):

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times on the fenced-in concrete tennis courts at Finley Community Park in Santa Rosa during a recent weekday morning.

To the west of the main entrance, two traditional tennis courts sat unused and empty, practically longing for people to come by, whip out their rackets and start a good volley. To the east of the main entrance, however, six smaller courts teemed with dozens of players — men and women alike.

The players were all business, many decked out in headbands, wristbands and sweat-wicking shirts. One woman grunted every time she smashed the plastic yellow ball. Another player showered her doubles partner with compliments after every good shot.

Contests were friendly but competitive — lots of laughter, many high-fives, a smattering of light-hearted trash talk.

Their game? Pickleball.

You read that correctly: pickleball. Think of the sport as a cross between pingpong and tennis. Pickleball courts are smaller than tennis courts, about half the size. Pickleball rackets, called paddles, are plastic and a little smaller than most racquetball rackets. The pickleball itself, made of hard plastic, is slightly larger than a tennis ball and has holes that slow it down in midair, much like the holes of a whiffle ball. In case you’re wondering, there are no pickles involved whatsoever.

“No pickles, but a whole lot of fun,” said Kathy Kerst, the 71-year-old Santa Rosa resident who set up the Sonoma County Pickleball Club with her husband and has become the de facto head of the local pickleball community. “It’s almost impossible to play this game and have a bad time.”

Perhaps this explains why and how pickleball has established itself as the fastest-growing sport in America. A 2019 study by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association found there were more than 3.3 million pickleball players in the United States, an increase of nearly 10% from 2015 to 2018.

Justin Maloof, executive director of the USA Pickleball Association in Phoenix, reports similarly significant growth, noting that membership in the organization had grown to 42,000 by the end of 2019 from 4,000 in 2013.

Maloof’s organization also tracks the number of courts. At the end of 2019, there were 7,928 pickleball courts nationwide, up from 6,593 at the end of 2018. Even hotels such as The Plaza in Las Vegas and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, have added pickleball courts in recent years.

Local growth

Here in Sonoma County, the game has taken off, with the number of local players ballooning from a few dozen as recently as 10 years ago to more than 300 today, according to Kerst. Players hail from Healdsburg, Sonoma, Oakmont, Petaluma, Glen Ellen and elsewhere. Many are over 50, but some are younger, too.

Why is the game so popular? Local players cited several reasons, including that it’s easy to learn, the equipment is (relatively) inexpensive, and the smaller court means a fast pace but less exertion and chance of injury compared to tennis or racquetball. It’s also a great sport for camaraderie; about 80% of all contests are doubles.

Dale Hetzer, who runs a small club that plays on temporary courts in Guerneville, said the game is all about hand-eye coordination.