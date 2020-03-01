Lawyers dig deep at Legal Aid of Sonoma County gala

Sometimes, you just really need a lawyer.

A grand and purposeful dinner party in Santa Rosa on Saturday night will help to assure that people desperate for assistance by an attorney aren’t denied because of low income.

Legal Aid of Sonoma County played host to the Leap for Justice Gala held at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club. The lavish and lively affair raised dollars essential to the nonprofit’s mission to serve impoverished families, children, elders, immigrants and other vulnerable people who are in crisis.

Last year, more than 4,000 people walked into Legal Aid’s Santa Rosa seeking help. The agency leveraged $4 million in financial benefits for clients whose hardships included elder and child abuse, imminent lost of housing and the impacts of disasters.

The Leap Day festivities began with a social hour charmed by sparkling wine, oysters, specialty cocktails and passed appetizers — all savored to the tunes of a jazz trio.

A mingling videographer asked guests, “What does social justice mean to you?”

Everyone took a seat for dinner and a stage program and an auction led by State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, who urged guests to dig deep during a fund-a-need appea l.

After dinner there were specialty chocolates. A DJ flipped some switches and advocates of expanded legal assistance who believe dancing is essential headed onto the floor.