Hike under a full moon this March in Sonoma County

Kenwood: Take a moderate to strenuous 4-mile hike under the full moon 6-9 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Bring water, snacks, an extra layer of clothing and a flashlight and meet at the White Barn at 5:45 p.m. Parking $10. 707-833-5712. sugarloafpark.org

Graton: Leisurely 2-mile walk with older adults along the West County Regional Trail, 10-11:30 a.m. Meet at the Graton entrance behind the Graton Fire Station. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-7888

Santa Rosa: Learn bicycle safety and etiquette during a family bike ride noon-2 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Bring water, lunch, helmet and a small backpack. For children 7 and older. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-565-3080. SonomaCountyParks.org

Kenwood: Naturalist Mary Good leads a 2-3-mile hike, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. exploring edible and medicinal plants found in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Bring water and a snack and meet at the White Barn. $10, plus $10 parking. 707-833-5712

Santa Rosa: For all ages and abilities in Old Courthouse Square. Race at 11 a.m. and costume contest 12:15 p.m. Registration fee $45 adults, $25 youth. raceroster.com or srcity.org/2175/St-Patricks-Day-5K

James Lanaras