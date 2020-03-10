Cookbook sheds light on female food, wine entrepreneurs in Sonoma County

Cost: $60 for book, or $100 for limited edition (with artwork on cover and signed by artist and author).

Sip & Signing: Mandro and four women from “Wine Country Women of Sonoma County” will serve wine and bites from the book at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. Tickets are $10 general, $70 with book.

Book Release: Celebrate the official release of “Wine Country Women of Sonoma County” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Wine Spectator Learning Center at Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. The evening includes a panel discussion with four women from the book moderated by Michelle Mandro, wine and appetizers. Tickets are $85 to $165 (VIP ticket with book).

When Michelle Mandro of St. Helena set out to research and write “Wine Country Women of Sonoma County,” she figured it would take her about a year.

That was how long it took her, from start to release date, to produce “Wine Country Women of Napa Valley,” a similar coffee-table book that hit shelves in October 2017.

Then Armageddon struck in Sonoma County, and one year stretched into three.

“We had two fires, flooding and one of the women passed away (chef Evelyn Cheatham),” she said. “Finally, about a year ago, I decided I had to get this book out. This can’t go on and on and on.”

So Mandro had to be content with showcasing 46 women — she had hoped for a round number of 50 — culled from the vibrant food, wine, spirits, agriculture, art and hospitality worlds of Sonoma County who would inspire others.

“We are so long overdue for recognition,” she said. “This allows us to cast a spotlight not only on Sonoma County but some incredible women who are making a difference.”

The large-format book, being released this month, includes captivating portraits of the women along with family recipes paired with wine, beer or spirits. It’s a unique snapshot of Sonoma County and a go-to guide for both casual and elegant entertaining for readers.

“I like to think that I’m providing a look at Sonoma County through the eyes of an incredible group of women,” Mandro said.

Now that she has documented two of California’s finest wine regions, Mandro has moved on to the third and final region in her trilogy: the Willamette Valley in Oregon.

“I believe those are the three best wine regions our country has to offer,” said Mandro, who moved to the Napa Valley in 2004 to become executive director of the American Institute of Wine and Food, founded by Robert Mondavi and Julia Child in the 1980s.

”Gastronomy was a word they loved a lot,” she said. “They wanted to make food and wine more approachable with social gatherings, and there were chapters across the country.”

The job cemented Mandro’s enthusiasm for wine, and she worked for several family-owned wineries in the Napa Valley before getting a crash course in publishing with her own business, Wine Country Women.

“I love all wine. I truly am a wine woman,” she said. “That position really helped me develop greater appreciation for wine and food.”

For all the books, Mandro takes a deep dive into the region — researching newspaper and magazine articles, following up on referrals and existing contacts — to come up with a dynamic group of women, diverse in their occupations and geographic areas of the wine region.

Some of the accomplished women who made the Sonoma County cut include Katina Connaughton of SingleThread Farm in Healdsburg, Kate MacMurray of MacMurray Ranch in Healdsburg, Alanna Hanson of Hanson Distillery in Sonoma, Erinn Benziger Weiswasser of The Glen Ellen Star in Glen Ellen, Lauren Patz of Spirit Works Distillery in Sebastopol and artist Sandra Speidel of Petaluma, who served as the cover artist for the limited-edition version of the book.

“I look for the women who have interesting stories that resonate with me,” Mandro said. “And I hope a reader would find them fascinating to read about, too.”