After 20 years, Sonoma County duo retires from Bill and Dave Hikes

June 6: First Bill and Dave Hike led by Alexis Puerto-Holmes. The 7.7-mile outing starts in Spring Lake Regional Park and winds through adjacent Trione-Annadel State Park, with a total elevation gain of about 870 feet. Meet at the Otter Cafe next to the swimming lagoon in Spring Lake park (393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa). Plan to arrive by 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. departure. Event is free. $7 parking. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

“Dave and I will fire up the grill upon our return to the group campground, and at 4:30 p.m. we will be serving brats to everyone,” Bill says. “In addition to the brats, we will provide buns, condiments, soft drinks, plates and utensils. Please bring a side dish to share. We have over 1,200 names on our e-mail list and approximately 12,000 people have joined our hikes over the past 20 years, so we are expecting a large turnout. If you can’t make the hike, please just come for the party.”

May 9: 20th anniversary hike and farewell barbecue party. The 9.6-mile strenuous hike covers the entire rim of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park from Bald Mountain to the Robin Williams overlook, with an elevation gain of 2,000 feet, lasting approximately five hours. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the White Barn parking lot for a prompt 10 a.m. departure. billanddavehikes.com

Meet at 9:45 a.m., depart at 10 a.m. Entrance to McCormick is through Hood Mountain Regional Park, located at the end of Los Alamos Road, off of Highway 12. $7 parking.

“Hikers will join others in celebrating the life of Grandmother Oak, the largest coast live oak in Sonoma County,” Dave says. “This tree finally succumbed during a fall windstorm.” Bring lunch and fluids.

March 28: North Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail. Meet at 9:45 a.m. at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park (5297 Sonoma Mountain Road) for a 10 a.m. departure. The 9-mile moderately strenuous hike will climb 2,000 feet and last approximately five hours. Bring lunch and lots of liquids. billanddavehikes.com

Early on in our 2½-hour hike up Hood Mountain, Bill Myers and Dave Chalk break into their regular opening schtick:

“Welcome everybody, I’m Bill.”

“And I’m Dave.”

“Welcome to Bill and Dave Hikes. Dave, tell them what we’re gonna do today.”

Then Dave describes the hike and Bill explains how he’ll be bringing up the rear and Dave will take the lead.

“So please don’t pick up the trail flags, otherwise I’ll get lost,” Dave says.

Like a pair of sports commentators or Oscar hosts, they play off each other with perfect timing.

But the buddy trail routine is winding down. In May, they’ll run through their opening number one last time. After two decades and more than 2,000 miles hiked, Bill and Dave — at age 71 and 79 — are finally passing the torch. In June, Sonoma County Regional Parks will take over Bill and Dave Hikes and an eager 25-year-old programs assistant — whose name is neither Bill nor Dave — will take the reins.

“They’re big shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to it,” says Alexis Puerto-Holmes, an Oakland native who led sea kayaking and camping expeditions while at Humboldt State and now helps organize programs and camps for the county parks system. “It’s a community and a family and I just want to try to continue to help it grow.”

Bill and Dave will still join future hikes whenever they can, but the job of sending out e-blasts, planning monthly hikes and leading expeditions will now fall to Sonoma County Regional Parks.

“Bill and Dave have a huge crowd,” says parks recreation coordinator Lesley Pfeiffer, who will lead a few hikes with Puerto-Holmes. “We have no plans to change the name. The idea is to pay homage to them and we kind of want to honor that.”

A strong following

Back in 2000, the two Midwestern retirees, who grew up only a few hours apart (Bill in Ohio and Dave in Michigan), met at a Sugarloaf Ridge State Park docent training and hit it off immediately.

“When another volunteer suggested leading hikes, a ranger said, ‘Good luck with that. We never get more than half a dozen people on a hike,’ ” Dave remembers. “Bill overheard that and said, ‘Dave, I bet we can do better than that.’ ”

With Bill’s knack for promotion after decades of sales and marketing in the electric utility industry and Dave’s eagerness to get outdoors after spending a lifetime indoors as a high school math teacher, they set out to form a monthly hiking group.

The first sojourn, to the top of Bald Mountain, drew 13 hikers. By the second year, they were averaging around 25. As the email list grew, they publicized outings in local newspapers and eventually created a website. During their heyday, by 2010, they averaged around 80 hikers a month. These days, they draw around 40 a month, although nearly 70 came out for their last hike, in late February.

As we wind around switchbacks on our way up Hood Mountain, the two trade stories, often stealing each other’s punchlines and questioning each other’s memories. Cutting long strides, Bill is a wiry figure who has a little trouble going uphill, stopping to catch his breath, still recovering from an illness in Patagonia last year. Dave is more stocky. Even with hiking poles, he has a harder time going downhill, with the pressure it puts on his knees.