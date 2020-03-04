Subscribe

Game hens and polenta complement chardonnay

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 3, 2020, 5:11PM
Our Wine of the Week, Decoy 2018 Sonoma County Chardonnay ($20), is light, bright and breezy. It is an excellent spring quaffer. You’ll notice Meyer lemon, Granny Smith apple, ripe apricot, jasmine and honeysuckle on the palate, flavors that resolve into minerality and pretty acidity on the lingering finish. There’s a thin thread of spice running through the wine, too, just a hint of something resembling nutmeg and cinnamon.

The wine’s soulmate may be corn, grilled on the cob, in risotto or in chowder. Salmon itself is a good match, too, and a corn relish or mild corn salsa is a perfect condiment to enhance the match. Several spring vegetables also flatter this wine, including English peas, sugar snap peas and asparagus.

Today’s inspiration is from polenta, as dreamy a match as is possible. Here, the polenta blossoms into a soufflé-like texture and picks up delicious flavors from game hens. The recipe is not difficult or time-consuming, but you do need to plan ahead for the polenta, either by using leftover polenta or preparing a small batch at least three hours before you want to cook the full dish. Add a vegetable alongside. I recommend English peas if you can find some at your local farmers market. They should be appearing any time now.

Roasted Game Hens with Polenta Stuffing

Serves 2

2 Cornish game hens, about 1 pound each

2 cups, approximately, leftover polenta or firm polenta (recipe follows)

1 ounce pancetta

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

1 tablespoon fresh sage leaves

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

— Zest of 1 lemon

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

— Olive oil

— Sage sprigs, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Rinse the game hens under cool water, pat dry with a clean tea towel and let rest on a towel, central cavity down, for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut the polenta into ½-inch cubes and put the cubes in a medium mixing bowl. Add the pancetta, parsley, sage, thyme and lemon zest. Season lightly with salt and pepper, toss very gently, set aside.

Season the inside of each game hen with salt and pepper and set them on your work surface with the central cavity facing you. Fill the cavity with the polenta mixture, pressing it in gently. Do not pack in the stuffing too tightly.

Cut a length of twine about 8  inches long and use it to tie the legs of the hens together. Cut a second length about 12 inches long, tuck the wings close to the body and tie the twine around the game hen so that the wings stay snug. Brush or rub the outside of each game hen with olive oil, season it with salt and pepper and set on a roasting rack. Set the roasting pan on the middle rack of the oven and cook for about 50 minutes, until the juices run clear when pierced near the thigh with a skewer.

Remove from the oven, cover loosely with a tent of aluminum foil and let rest for 10 minutes. Cut the twine, set the game hens’ individual plates, garnish with sage sprigs and serve.

Firm Polenta

Makes about 2 cups

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ cup coarse-ground polenta

1 tablespoon butter

— Black pepper in a mill

— Olive oil

Fill a medium saucepan with 2½ cups water, add the kosher salt and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Using a whisk, stir the water vigorously in one direction to create a vortex; slowly pour the polenta into this vortex, stirring all the while. Reduce the heat to medium and continue to stir until the polenta thickens. If you find lumps, use a wooden spoon to press them against the side of the pot.

Continue to stir the polenta until it is very thick and pulls away from the sides of the pot. Taste to be sure the grains of corn are tender; it will take anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes, the longer time for certain types of cornmeal that simply do not become tender quickly.

During the last 5 minutes of cooking, stir in the butter, season with several turns of pepper and remove from the heat. Brush the inside of a square or rectangular pan lightly with olive oil and pour the polenta into the pan. Agitate the pan to distribute the polenta evenly.

Brush a sheet of wax or parchment paper lightly with olive oil and set it, olive oil side down, on top of the hot polenta. Let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. Cover pan with foil and refrigerate at least two hours and as long as overnight.

