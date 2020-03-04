Subscribe

Seasonal Pantry: What makes mushrooms the next superfood

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 3, 2020, 5:05PM
Every year about this time, it seems a new ingredient is heralded as the most important superfood on the planet, something that will make us healthy, beautiful, energetic, deeply moral and almost immortal.

Kale has been the sweetheart of this national community for a few years. But now several articles have declared, “Move over kale. There’s a new miracle food.”

That food is mushrooms. According to a few reports in national publications, mushrooms have become so popular all over the country there are now shortages. There is, at least, some truth to this. Mushrooms and fungi in general have myriad benefits, not simply to human health but to the health of the planet.

Certain wild fungi that live just under the soil form the web of mycelium that allows trees to communicate with each other. Some types of mushrooms can clean up toxic waste and neutralize radioactive waste. Fungi are, indeed, pretty close to a planetary miracle.

They’re not vegetables. They’re not fruit. They’re fungi, which is its own kingdom and includes yeast and molds.

Here in Sonoma County, we are blessed with some of the finest mushrooms in the country, if not the world, thanks to Gourmet Mushrooms and its parent company, Mycopia, based in Sebastopol.

Local markets, such as Oliver’s Markets, and certain farmers markets sell a selection of these mushrooms. On Fridays, Mycopia opens it doors for retail sales from 1 to 3 p.m.

Whatever mushrooms have not sold out that week are available in 3-pound bags at wholesale prices, from $15 to $30 dollars, cash or check.

-----

Use any kind of mushroom to make this stock except for shiitakes, which have an overpowering flavor and won’t work in these dishes.

The stock will keep in the refrigerator for three or four days and the freezer for three or four months.

Simple Mushroom Stock

Makes about 1 quart

3 tablespoons olive oil or other neutral oil

2 ½ pounds mushroom stems, trimmings and pieces

— Kosher salt

1 bay leaf

Put the oil into a large, wide pan that is at least 4 inches deep and set it over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, turn them in the fat and cook for about 10 minutes, turning the mushrooms frequently so they do not burn. Season with salt.

Add 3 quarts boiling water and the bay leaf, and when the water returns to a boil, reduce the heat and let the mushrooms simmer for several hours or overnight.

When the stock is deeply colored, increase the heat and cook until the liquid is reduced by about half to two thirds.

Set a large strainer or colander over a deep bowl and pour the mushrooms and the liquid into it.

Let the stock drain, stirring the mushrooms now and then, for about 30 minutes.

Pour into a glass quart jar and refrigerate until ready to use.

------

Once you have mushroom stock, this is a very simple soup to make. I use half a baguette from Petaluma’s Revolution Bread, which yields three cups when cubed.

You can use whatever bread you prefer but it should be pretty sturdy so it doesn’t turn into mush when added to the liquid.

Bread & Mushroom Soup

Serves 6 to 8 as a first course, 3 to 5 as a main course

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large yellow onion, cut into small dice

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

8 ounces specialty mushrooms, preferably maitake, broken into bite-sized pieces

½ cup dry white wine

8 cups mushroom stock, preferably home made

1 bay leaf

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

½ Revolution Bread baguette, cut or torn into 1-inch pieces

3 ounces (¾ cup) grated cheese, such as St. George or Vella Mezzo-Secco

Put the olive oil into a medium saucepan or soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the onions and sauté until very soft and fragrant; do not let the onions brown.

Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the mushrooms and wine, increase the heat to medium and simmer until the mushrooms begin to soften and the wine is almost completely evaporated.

Pour in the stock, add the bay leaf, stir and simmer gently 15 minutes. Taste, correct for salt and pepper and stir in the parsley.

Add the bread, remove from the heat, cover and let rest 15 minutes.

To serve, use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaf. If the soup seems a bit too thick, add ½ to ¾ cup water and heat through.

Ladle into soup bowls or soup plates, top with cheese and enjoy right away.

------

Mushrooms and potatoes are deliciously compatible, and here is an easy way to enjoy them, even on a busy weeknight.

At this time of year, I like to serve them over sautéed cabbage, but when zucchini is in season, I often use it, sliced thin and sautéed, instead. You can also serve the combo over small-leaf arugula; the heat will wilt it just enough.

If we had easy access to truffles, I would shave some over the dish just before serving it.

Sautéed Specialty Mushrooms with Potatoes & Cabbage

Serves 4 to 6

6-8 medium potatoes such as German Butter or Yellow Finn, scrubbed and cut into ¼-inch thick slices

— Kosher salt

1 pound specialty mushrooms of choice (see Note below)

4 tablespoons clarified butter

1 large shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup dry white wine

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

4 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley

Put the potatoes into a medium saucepan, add enough water to cover the potatoes by 1 inch and season with a generous tablespoon of salt.

Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook until the potatoes are tender but not falling apart, about 12 minutes.

Drain well, return to the pan, cover and keep warm.

Break or slice the mushrooms into bite-sized pieces; the exact technique will depend on the type of mushroom. If the variety has tough stems, remove and discard them first.

Heat 3 tablespoons of the butter in a heavy sauté pan set over medium heat, add the shallot and sauté until limp and fragrant, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Do not let the shallots or garlic brown.

Add the mushrooms and white wine, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pan and cook until the mushrooms are completely limp, from 5 to 12 minutes depending on the variety. Uncover, season with salt and pepper and remove from the heat.

Working quickly, put the remaining butter in a sauté pan set over medium high heat and, when it is melted, add the cabbage. Use tongs to turn the cabbage and sauté until it is limp. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving platter.

Spread the potatoes on top of the cabbage and top with the mushrooms. Season with a little more salt and pepper, scatter the Italian parsley over everything and enjoy right away.

Note: You should be able to tell what technique a mushroom requires simply by looking at it. Maitake, oyster and chanterelle mushrooms are easily torn into bite-sized pieces, as are Velvet Pioppini, Clamshell and similar mushrooms on long stems. Trumpet Royales should be sliced lengthwise, from cap to stem.

I do not use shiitakes in this dish as I think their flavor is incompatible with the potatoes and cabbage. Shiitakes are best in Asian dishes.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books today. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

