Seasonal Pantry: What makes mushrooms the next superfood

Every year about this time, it seems a new ingredient is heralded as the most important superfood on the planet, something that will make us healthy, beautiful, energetic, deeply moral and almost immortal.

Kale has been the sweetheart of this national community for a few years. But now several articles have declared, “Move over kale. There’s a new miracle food.”

That food is mushrooms. According to a few reports in national publications, mushrooms have become so popular all over the country there are now shortages. There is, at least, some truth to this. Mushrooms and fungi in general have myriad benefits, not simply to human health but to the health of the planet.

Certain wild fungi that live just under the soil form the web of mycelium that allows trees to communicate with each other. Some types of mushrooms can clean up toxic waste and neutralize radioactive waste. Fungi are, indeed, pretty close to a planetary miracle.

They’re not vegetables. They’re not fruit. They’re fungi, which is its own kingdom and includes yeast and molds.

Here in Sonoma County, we are blessed with some of the finest mushrooms in the country, if not the world, thanks to Gourmet Mushrooms and its parent company, Mycopia, based in Sebastopol.

Local markets, such as Oliver’s Markets, and certain farmers markets sell a selection of these mushrooms. On Fridays, Mycopia opens it doors for retail sales from 1 to 3 p.m.

Whatever mushrooms have not sold out that week are available in 3-pound bags at wholesale prices, from $15 to $30 dollars, cash or check.

-----

Use any kind of mushroom to make this stock except for shiitakes, which have an overpowering flavor and won’t work in these dishes.

The stock will keep in the refrigerator for three or four days and the freezer for three or four months.

Simple Mushroom Stock

Makes about 1 quart

3 tablespoons olive oil or other neutral oil

2 ½ pounds mushroom stems, trimmings and pieces

— Kosher salt

1 bay leaf

Put the oil into a large, wide pan that is at least 4 inches deep and set it over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, turn them in the fat and cook for about 10 minutes, turning the mushrooms frequently so they do not burn. Season with salt.

Add 3 quarts boiling water and the bay leaf, and when the water returns to a boil, reduce the heat and let the mushrooms simmer for several hours or overnight.

When the stock is deeply colored, increase the heat and cook until the liquid is reduced by about half to two thirds.

Set a large strainer or colander over a deep bowl and pour the mushrooms and the liquid into it.

Let the stock drain, stirring the mushrooms now and then, for about 30 minutes.

Pour into a glass quart jar and refrigerate until ready to use.

------

Once you have mushroom stock, this is a very simple soup to make. I use half a baguette from Petaluma’s Revolution Bread, which yields three cups when cubed.

You can use whatever bread you prefer but it should be pretty sturdy so it doesn’t turn into mush when added to the liquid.

Bread & Mushroom Soup