Garden Docs: Best time to harvest radishes

DEBRA M. ASKS: I WOULD LIKE TO TRY GROWING RADISHES THIS SPRING. How do you know when they’re ready to pick?

You can pick radishes any time you want. But to ensure a mild taste, they should be sown in early spring or late fall. They are a cool season vegetable and don’t grow well in summer heat.

Incorporate some compost into the soil before sowing. Keep the soil evenly moist. If the soil is on the dry side, the radishes will get tough and woody. The longer the radish is in the ground, the harsher, stronger and more pungent it will taste.

Harvest them when they are young and not when they are overgrown. They also will begin to split open when they become overgrown. If you read the package, it should say how many days it will take for the radishes to reach maturity. That will give you a good idea of how long you should let them grow.

Sandra K. asks: We moved into our house just last month, and I can’t wait to start planting and working in the garden. Do you have some suggestions about what I should be doing first? Say, a step-by-step approach for someone with a new garden?

First, try to restrain yourself from buying any plants for at least a year. It’s frustrating, but worth it. Instead, pull out anything that is dead or that you really dislike.

Watch your garden over the months and take notes as to where the sun lands, condition of the soil, problem areas and bulbs that pop up here and there. Expect to take lots of notes.

Once you’re familiar with what you have, what’s working, what’s not, what you like, what you don’t, what is staying and what isn’t, you can start designing — or redesigning — your garden. You might consider hiring a landscape consultant to advise you and make recommendations.

The garden will evolve in time, and we’re sure you’ll have fun creating it!

------

Jim L. asks: Do you have an easy way to “thin” out young vegetable seedlings that are growing too close together? I don’t think there’s enough room for the plants to grow when they are mature.

Thinning is one of the most tedious and painfully slow tasks a gardener has to do. But if a plant needs it, you shouldn’t avoid it. If you have quite a bit of thinning to do, use scissors to clip the tiny stems rather than pull them out. You simply snip the stems off right to the ground. The roots will slowly decompose and turn into compost. Besides, snipping the stems is much easier than pulling them out. More importantly, you won’t disturb and kill the roots of the plants next to the ones you pulled out.

If you’re careful when sowing and don’t sow too thickly, then you won’t have to thin, or at least you won’t have to thin as much. Take your time when sowing seeds or even when broadcasting. If you are a heavy-handed sower, you might consider using seed tapes. They are much more expensive than a packet of seeds and the selection is limited, but it’ll spare you from the need to thin.

If you do need to thin, especially any greens, here’s an upside: you can add those young seedlings to your salad!

------

Karen T. asks: I live in an apartment and would love to grow a few vegetables on my sunny deck in containers. Can you tell me what vegetables I can grow and what size container I need?

Use a container that is at least 5 gallons. It could be made of any material. Use a good quality potting soil, water regularly (using a moisture meter can be helpful) and a slow-release fertilizer. You can easily harvest beans, cucumbers, eggplant, greens, peppers, summer squash and tomatoes all season long. Your local nursery can help you select varieties that will do well in containers. These varieties also will do well in raised beds for those growing in tight outdoor spaces.

Dana Lozano and Gwen Kilchherr are garden consultants. Send your gardening questions to The Garden Doctors, at pdgardendoctor@gmail.com. The Garden Doctors can answer questions only through their column, which appears twice a month in the newspaper and online at pressdemocrat.com.