A la carte: March madness in food and wine includes pigs, pinot and Irish coffee

HEALDSBURG

Palmer’s Pigs & Pinot returns for 15th year

Chef Charlie Palmer’s 15th annual Pigs & Pinot, which brings together culinary and wine icons from around the country, will take place on March 20 and 21 at the Hotel Healdsburg and Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen.

Guest chefs include Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Black Pig Meat Co., Melissa Perello of Frances in San Francisco, José Julio Vintém of Tombalobos in Portugal and Bryan Voltaggio of VOLT in Maryland.

Guest winery representatives include U.S. Director Valerie McDaniel of Champagne Bollinger, Winemaker Anthony Beckman of Balletto Vineyards in Sebastopol, producer Carlos Campolargo of Campolargo Wines in Portugal, Owner/Winemaker Ben Papapietro of Papapietro Perry Winery in Healdsburg and Winemaker Jennie Murphy of Paul Hobbs Winery in Sebastopol.

The weekend kicks off March 20 with the Taste of Pigs and Pinot, a walk-around tasting of 60 acclaimed pinot noirs alongside dozens of pork dishes, from charcuterie and patés to grilled pork and homemade sausages, made by Palmer, guest chefs and local Healdsburg restaurant chefs.

On March 21, there will be a Tournament of the Pig seminar, an Iron Chef-style competition among the guest chefs, followed by the Ultimate Pinot Smackdown seminar hosted by four master sommeliers.

On the evening of March 21, Dry Creek Kitchen will host a gala dinner featuring five courses paired with two limited-product pinot noirs. Spoonbar will also host a Swine & Wine dinner featuring a pork-inspired menu and two premier pinot noir producers from Sonoma County. After dinner, there will be an after-party at Hotel Healdsburg.

Tickets and overnight packages range from $125 to $3,161.55, to benefit the anti-hunger nonprofit Share Our Strength as well as local scholarships and charities. pigsandpinot.com. 25 Matheson St.

HEALDSBURG

Celebrate Nowruz with a Persian feast

Baci Cafe & Wine Bar will host a family-style Persian Feast for Nowruz — the Persian New Year — on March 23, 24 and 25 at the Healdsburg restaurant.

Chef/owner Shari Sarabi will prepare traditional Persian cuisine, including maze (appetizers), kebab, khoresht (stew), lamb, fresh fish and various types of rice dishes and tahdig (crispy rice), with traditional New Year’s sweets for dessert.

The prix fixe dinner is $95, not including beverages, tax or tip. To reserve, call 707-433-8111 or email lisbeth@bacicafeandwinebar.com. 336 Healdsburg Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Pioneering women talk about sustainability

Six of Sonoma County’s most pioneering women leading the way to a sustainable future will talk during a “Sonoma Strong & Sustainable” panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. March 26 at Sonoma Academy.

Panelists include Supervisor Susan Gorin, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Regional Climate Protection Authority; Karissa Kruse, president of the Sonoma County Winegrowers; Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism; Judith Ford of the Center for Environmental Inquiry at Sonoma State University; Jane Elias, division manager of Sonoma County Energy & Sustainabilitiy Division; Kate Roney, co-director of Schools for Climate Action at Sonoma Academy; and Michelle Spita, vice president of Net Impact Sonoma County.

Tickets are $20. To reserve: netimpactsonoma.org. 2500 Farmers Lane.

SEBASTOPOL

Tea & Tarot for the vernal equinox

Muir’s Tea Room will hold a special high tea luncheon with Tea & Tarot readings at noon, 12:15, 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. March 21 in honor of the vernal equinox.