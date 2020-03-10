Subscribe

A la carte: March madness in food and wine includes pigs, pinot and Irish coffee

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2020, 3:31PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

HEALDSBURG

Palmer’s Pigs & Pinot returns for 15th year

Chef Charlie Palmer’s 15th annual Pigs & Pinot, which brings together culinary and wine icons from around the country, will take place on March 20 and 21 at the Hotel Healdsburg and Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen.

Guest chefs include Duskie Estes and John Stewart of Black Pig Meat Co., Melissa Perello of Frances in San Francisco, José Julio Vintém of Tombalobos in Portugal and Bryan Voltaggio of VOLT in Maryland.

Guest winery representatives include U.S. Director Valerie McDaniel of Champagne Bollinger, Winemaker Anthony Beckman of Balletto Vineyards in Sebastopol, producer Carlos Campolargo of Campolargo Wines in Portugal, Owner/Winemaker Ben Papapietro of Papapietro Perry Winery in Healdsburg and Winemaker Jennie Murphy of Paul Hobbs Winery in Sebastopol.

The weekend kicks off March 20 with the Taste of Pigs and Pinot, a walk-around tasting of 60 acclaimed pinot noirs alongside dozens of pork dishes, from charcuterie and patés to grilled pork and homemade sausages, made by Palmer, guest chefs and local Healdsburg restaurant chefs.

On March 21, there will be a Tournament of the Pig seminar, an Iron Chef-style competition among the guest chefs, followed by the Ultimate Pinot Smackdown seminar hosted by four master sommeliers.

On the evening of March 21, Dry Creek Kitchen will host a gala dinner featuring five courses paired with two limited-product pinot noirs. Spoonbar will also host a Swine & Wine dinner featuring a pork-inspired menu and two premier pinot noir producers from Sonoma County. After dinner, there will be an after-party at Hotel Healdsburg.

Tickets and overnight packages range from $125 to $3,161.55, to benefit the anti-hunger nonprofit Share Our Strength as well as local scholarships and charities. pigsandpinot.com. 25 Matheson St.

HEALDSBURG

Celebrate Nowruz with a Persian feast

Baci Cafe & Wine Bar will host a family-style Persian Feast for Nowruz — the Persian New Year — on March 23, 24 and 25 at the Healdsburg restaurant.

Chef/owner Shari Sarabi will prepare traditional Persian cuisine, including maze (appetizers), kebab, khoresht (stew), lamb, fresh fish and various types of rice dishes and tahdig (crispy rice), with traditional New Year’s sweets for dessert.

The prix fixe dinner is $95, not including beverages, tax or tip. To reserve, call 707-433-8111 or email lisbeth@bacicafeandwinebar.com. 336 Healdsburg Ave.

SANTA ROSA

Pioneering women talk about sustainability

Six of Sonoma County’s most pioneering women leading the way to a sustainable future will talk during a “Sonoma Strong & Sustainable” panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. March 26 at Sonoma Academy.

Panelists include Supervisor Susan Gorin, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Regional Climate Protection Authority; Karissa Kruse, president of the Sonoma County Winegrowers; Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism; Judith Ford of the Center for Environmental Inquiry at Sonoma State University; Jane Elias, division manager of Sonoma County Energy & Sustainabilitiy Division; Kate Roney, co-director of Schools for Climate Action at Sonoma Academy; and Michelle Spita, vice president of Net Impact Sonoma County.

Tickets are $20. To reserve: netimpactsonoma.org. 2500 Farmers Lane.

SEBASTOPOL

Tea & Tarot for the vernal equinox

Muir’s Tea Room will hold a special high tea luncheon with Tea & Tarot readings at noon, 12:15, 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. March 21 in honor of the vernal equinox.

There will be six courses featuring fresh spring ingredients and a private tarot reading for each person.Cost is $49. To reserve: muirstearoomandcafe.com. 707-634-6143. 330 South Main St.

SONOMA

Chefs & Shorts at Ramekins Culinary School

Devour! will present a Chefs & Shorts program at 6 p.m. March 26 at the Ramekins Culinary School and Events Center as part of the 23rd annual Sonoma International Film Festival.

Five well-known chefs will each prepare a course based on the influence of a short film. Chefs include Douglas Keane of Roadhouse 29 in St. Helena, Seadon Shouse of Timber Cove Resort in Jenner, Michael Howell of Green Turtle Club in the Bahamas, Casey Thompson of Georgette in Sonoma and Hironobu Tsujiguchi of Le Chocolat de H in Tokyo. Tickets are $300 general, with limited availability.

There will also be a Screen and Cuisine Lunch at noon March 27 at Ramekins, featuring the film “Fantastic Fungi” and a mushroom menu. Tickets are $50.

To reserve: sonomafilmfest.org. 340 West Spain St.

NAPA

Janet Fletcher’s World Cheese Tour begins

Cheese expert and cookbook author Janet Fletcher will launch a new series of World Cheese Tours at 5:30 p.m. March 18 at the Silverado Cooking School in Napa.

The nine classes surveying the world of fine cheese will be held once a month on Wednesday evenings through November. Each class begins with a reception, followed by a sit-down cheese tasting.

The first class will be on Italian All Stars. Other classes will delve into subjects such as France Off the Beaten Path, Spanish All Stars and A Deep Dive into Cheese & Beer. Cost is $80 per class; $225 for any three classes; $630 for the Grand Tour of nine classes.

To reserve: 707-637-3299 or janetfletcher.com. 1552 Silverado Trail.

HEALDSBURG

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at restaurants

Toast the luck of the Irish from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — with a family-style dinner at Spoonbar featuring crafts for kids, an authentic Irish menu and entertainment by the Shiloh Irish Step Dancers.

The menu includes Shepherd’s Pie with Guinness Braised Lamb, Spring Vegetables and Yukon Potatoes with Pickled Mustard Seeds ($22). There will be Irish Coffee as well. All Irish Coffee proceeds and 10% of other sales will go to the Healdsburg Education Foundation. Spoonbar is located in the h2hotel, 219 Healdsburg Ave. 707-433-7222.

Meanwhile, the Rooftop at Harmon Guest House will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, with a happy hour featuring Corned Beef Sliders with Cheddar and Pickled Red Cabbage on a Hawaiian Roll. 227 Healdsburg Ave. 707-922-5442.

You can reach Staff Writer Diane Peterson at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine