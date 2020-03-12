Subscribe

Dear Abby: Attending ex’s wedding enrages couple’s nephew

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
March 12, 2020, 12:27PM

Dear Abby: My wife and I have a 45-year-old nephew who married for the first time two years ago. Before that, he was engaged to a woman I’ll call Anita for two years. We assumed the reason for their breakup was she wanted children, and he did not. Last year, we attended Anita’s wedding, as we are still friendly with her.

Our nephew was, and still is, furious with us for going. He claims “only 5% of people attend one’s ex’s wedding.” He says we should have been loyal to him and abstained because Anita was a “vicious, lying, rumormonger.”

He still emails and calls us, ranting and raving to the point that we might lose the relationship with him forever. We feel we did nothing wrong and were not obligated to get his permission to attend that wedding. What do you think?

— Big Sin in Oregon

Dear “Big Sin”: I think you were right to attend Anita’s wedding, in light of the fact that you are still friendly. You didn’t need your nephew’s permission. I seriously doubt his breakup with Anita had anything to do with whether she and your nephew disagreed about having children. More likely it had everything to do with the fact that your nephew is stubborn and behaves irrationally.

