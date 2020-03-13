New book gives advice on how to keep deer from eating your plants

WE ALL DELIGHT IN WATCHING DEER — their graceful movements, large, soft ears and beautiful, inquisitive eyes. But when they destroy the gardens we work on and value, it can drive us to our wits’ end.

Deer are active in rural and suburban areas and at the edges of cities, venturing into gardens to feed on plants. The extent of the damage they wreak ranges from delicate nibbling to total annihilation.

Large fences are not a possibility for many people. So what should you do if deer are destroying your garden? Karen Chapman addresses this common problem in “Deer-Resistant Design: Fence-free Gardens that Thrive Despite the Deer” (Timber Press, 2019). She includes a lot of helpful information, from a look at the social behavior of deer to the use of deer-repellent spray to train the animals away from tasty plants early in the season to protection of plants during rutting season, when bucks rub their antlers on trees.

The book covers more than protection of gardens and plants. It also serves as a good guide on garden design for the homeowner. Each of the 13 chapters features a deer-resistant garden and describes the design process, including drainage. The chapters delve into garden layouts, factoring in elements such as seasonal interest, color and planting styles to maintain artistry while out-smarting deer.

What’s clear is that there is no single way to dissuade deer from destroying your garden. Each of Chapman’s suggested gardens employs a variety of strategies. The short section on fencing has some ingeniously simple ideas that will be within the means of most people, as well as more elaborate solutions.

Many of the garden owners profiled in the book emphasize the need to observe deer and what they eat in the neighborhood, noting where they come from and how they move through the property. Some people plant large, thorny, dense shrubs to deter deer from entering the site. Others use deer-proof (or nearly so) shrubs and plants on the perimeter of the property and concentrate less deer-resistant plants nearer the house.

Dense layered planting and planting in swaths is common among the featured gardens, so if deer nibble here and there, it won’t be so noticeable. Each of the garden owners notes what the deer aren’t eating and advises using more of these plants. Use deer repellent on valuable or very young plants. Deter bucks from rubbing antlers and foreheads on special plants, young plants or during the rutting season by enclosing those plants with livestock fencing.

The beauty of this book is that the gardens that grace its pages are not just presented as finished products. The initial challenges homeowners faced and solved to develop their gardens are described in detail. If you feel discouraged by deer this is an inspirational book.

Take particular note of the first chapter, in which Chapman describes making her own garden. Before and after pictures show dramatic changes and will generate many ideas about how to transform an empty, weed-infested space into an engaging garden. Best of all, Chapman has a very friendly writing style that makes you feel you are walking through the garden with her.

Though the book has many great design ideas and methods to dissuade deer from your garden, some information has limited local application for us in California. The featured gardens are located in western Washington, New Jersey, Michigan, Texas, North Carolina, Oregon, Illinois, New York and New Hampshire. There are no California gardens. Each garden has a list of its top 10 deer-resistant plants. While some of the plants grow well in California, some do not or they thrive only in specific locations, such as near the coast. The plant lists may have limited value for us here, but the methods to prevent deer from eating your plants are universal. Also, many of the gardens are expansive, far bigger than a standard lot.

