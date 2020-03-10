Wine of the Week: Sonoma-Cutrer 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir

Have you ever tasted Provence in your glass, a rosé that’s so pure, crisp and refreshing it feels like an ocean breeze?

Mick Schroeter, the winemaker who knows how to bottle a breeze, is behind our wine of the week winner — Sonoma-Cutrer 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir at $25. With this bottling, tangy fruit meets crisp acid. It has layered flavors, with notes of strawberry, watermelon, raspberry and mineral. This striking rosé is both delicate and refreshing. Best of all, it’s bone dry.

What makes this rosé a standout, Schroeter said, is the way it was crafted.

“We grow the fruit ourselves and pick it specifically for rosé,” he said. “It’s not an offshoot of our red pinot program.”

The winemaker produced his rosé intentionally, following the lead of most winemakers in Provence.

Schroeter didn’t use the saignée method for making rosé because he’s not making a byproduct of another wine. Saignée (sohn-yay) bleeds off a portion of red wine juice after it has been in contact with the skins, typically two to 24 hours later.

“Our fruit is picked early to retain both the brightness of fruit and crispness of acidity and to result in a relatively low alcohol of 11.9%,” he said.

Other tasty rosés to consider include: Alma de Cattleya 2019 Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir, 14.1%, $20; Tongue Dancer 2018 Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir, 14.5%, $25; and Alexander Valley Vineyards 2018 Alexander Valley, Dry Rosé of Sangiovese, 13%, $16.

What the uninitiated don’t know about pinot noir is that this varietal can make exceptional rosés, Schroeter said.

“The cool climate of the Russian River Valley provides an uncommon vibrancy of fruit and brightness of acidity,” he said. “Both myself and our pinot noir winemaker, Zidanelia Arcidiacono, cut our teeth making rosé but from the classic rosé variety grenache.”

Schroeter, 60, has been director of winemaking at the Windsor winery for nearly a decade. He has a bachelor of science degree in enology from Roseworthy College in South Australia.

“I am the second generation in our family to be a winemaker and excitedly, my eldest daughter completes her studies in August to become the third generation,” Schroeter said.

“Having been born into the industry, I knew from a very early age that I wanted to be a winemaker but never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be making wine in California.”

Schroeter was a red winemaker for the top brand in Australia — Penfolds.

“It was only by chance that we ended up here during travel around the world back in the early ’90s,” he said. “After a 5-year commitment to be in California, we’re still here after 27 years.”

Today Schroeter said he’s still fascinated about crafting wine.

“Like any good winemaker, he said, “you have to have the passion.”

