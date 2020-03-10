How to make slow-cooked corned beef, Irish soda bread for a St. Patrick’s Day feast

Not all holidays have such specific traditional foods as the one coming up next Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day. You’ll most likely be eating corned beef with cabbage, potatoes, turnips, carrots and maybe leeks, though Irish stew, roasted salmon, colcannon, boxty and sometimes even Scotch Broth are also traditional.

Local restaurants typically offer some version of these traditional dishes, and many local bars offer up corned beef and cabbage. With Grossman’s Noshery & Bar, the Stark’s seventh restaurant, opening in Railroad Square any day now, we’ll soon have another delicious option, one that includes house-cured corned beef and freshly baked breads.

It’s also easy to cook up an Irish feast at home. Some of our local markets have made their own corned beef, such as Victorian Farmstead, with its meat counter in Sebastopol’s Community Market. But even most commercial corned beef is pretty good.

If you avoid eating beef, there is time to prepare a replacement, corned turkey thighs, which take from four to seven days (see my recipe, the last in today’s column).

Over the years, Seasonal Pantry has offered traditional and innovative Irish recipes for your celebration. Find links to them at “Eat This Now” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com. They include colcannon, colcannon cakes, Irish stew, Irish broth, boxty and coffee jelly, a traditional Irish dessert.

The most delicious corned beef I’ve ever tasted was prepared by a close friend who lives in Forestville. She makes it as her mother did, when she was growing up in San Francisco in the 1950s and 1960s. By finishing the brisket in the oven, the texture is transformed — all the stringiness vanishes and the meat compresses under the dry oven heat.

Slow Cooker Corned Beef

Serves about 6 to 8

1 large or two medium yellow onions, trimmed, peeled and cut into ¼-inch thick rounds

1 corned beef brisket, about 3 ½ pounds

— Pickling spice packet or 1 tablespoon pickling spice

2-3 bottles of lager, preferably Irish, such as Harp’s

1½ pounds very small new potatoes, scrubbed

4-5 medium carrots, trimmed and cut into 2-inch diagonal wedges

8 very small white turnips, scrubbed

1 small green cabbage, cut in wedges

3-4 medium leeks, white and pale green parts only, thoroughly cleaned and cut into 2-inch diagonal wedges

— Butter

— Mustard of choice

— Prepared horseradish

Spread the onions over the bottom of a crock pot or other slow cooker that can hold the corned beef comfortably. Set the corned beef, fat side up, on top of the onions. Add the pickling spices and enough lager to almost cover the meat.

Set the cooker on high. When it reaches full heat and the liquid begins to simmer, set the heat on low, cover and cook overnight or all day.

To finish, transfer the corned beef to a platter. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Use tongs to remove and discard the onions, then tip the cooking liquid into a medium or large saucepan. Add the potatoes, carrots and turnips and set over medium heat. Cook gently for about 15 minutes, until these vegetables are about half tender. Add the leeks and cabbage and cook until all the vegetables are tender but not mushy, about 15 to 20 minutes.