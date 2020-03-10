Subscribe

How to make slow-cooked corned beef, Irish soda bread for a St. Patrick’s Day feast

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2020, 3:05PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Not all holidays have such specific traditional foods as the one coming up next Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day. You’ll most likely be eating corned beef with cabbage, potatoes, turnips, carrots and maybe leeks, though Irish stew, roasted salmon, colcannon, boxty and sometimes even Scotch Broth are also traditional.

Local restaurants typically offer some version of these traditional dishes, and many local bars offer up corned beef and cabbage. With Grossman’s Noshery & Bar, the Stark’s seventh restaurant, opening in Railroad Square any day now, we’ll soon have another delicious option, one that includes house-cured corned beef and freshly baked breads.

It’s also easy to cook up an Irish feast at home. Some of our local markets have made their own corned beef, such as Victorian Farmstead, with its meat counter in Sebastopol’s Community Market. But even most commercial corned beef is pretty good.

If you avoid eating beef, there is time to prepare a replacement, corned turkey thighs, which take from four to seven days (see my recipe, the last in today’s column).

Over the years, Seasonal Pantry has offered traditional and innovative Irish recipes for your celebration. Find links to them at “Eat This Now” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com. They include colcannon, colcannon cakes, Irish stew, Irish broth, boxty and coffee jelly, a traditional Irish dessert.

The most delicious corned beef I’ve ever tasted was prepared by a close friend who lives in Forestville. She makes it as her mother did, when she was growing up in San Francisco in the 1950s and 1960s. By finishing the brisket in the oven, the texture is transformed — all the stringiness vanishes and the meat compresses under the dry oven heat.

Slow Cooker Corned Beef

Serves about 6 to 8

1 large or two medium yellow onions, trimmed, peeled and cut into ¼-inch thick rounds

1 corned beef brisket, about 3 ½ pounds

— Pickling spice packet or 1 tablespoon pickling spice

2-3 bottles of lager, preferably Irish, such as Harp’s

1½ pounds very small new potatoes, scrubbed

4-5 medium carrots, trimmed and cut into 2-inch diagonal wedges

8 very small white turnips, scrubbed

1 small green cabbage, cut in wedges

3-4 medium leeks, white and pale green parts only, thoroughly cleaned and cut into 2-inch diagonal wedges

— Butter

— Mustard of choice

— Prepared horseradish

Spread the onions over the bottom of a crock pot or other slow cooker that can hold the corned beef comfortably. Set the corned beef, fat side up, on top of the onions. Add the pickling spices and enough lager to almost cover the meat.

Set the cooker on high. When it reaches full heat and the liquid begins to simmer, set the heat on low, cover and cook overnight or all day.

To finish, transfer the corned beef to a platter. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Use tongs to remove and discard the onions, then tip the cooking liquid into a medium or large saucepan. Add the potatoes, carrots and turnips and set over medium heat. Cook gently for about 15 minutes, until these vegetables are about half tender. Add the leeks and cabbage and cook until all the vegetables are tender but not mushy, about 15 to 20 minutes.

When you add the cabbage to the pot, set the corned beef on a rack in a roasting pan and set it on the middle rack of the oven.

To serve, set the corned beef on a clean work surface and cut it into ¼- to 3/8-inch thick slices. Transfer to a large serving platter and arrange the vegetables around it.

Enjoy right away, with the condiments alongside. The butter brightens up the potatoes and the mustard and horseradish are excellent with the meat.

------

Soda bread is one of the traditional foods often enjoyed on St. Patrick’s Day. Be sure to assemble and measure all ingredients before you begin making the dough. Once you have completed this step, the dough comes together very quickly. And try to time it so that it comes out of the oven right about the time the corned beef will go in.

Traditional Irish Soda Bread

Makes 1 loaf

— Butter, at room temperature

4 cups all-purpose flour, preferably organic

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 cups buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Coat the inside of a 9-inch round cake pan with butter.

Put the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt into a large mixing bowl and use a fork to blend thoroughly.

Make a well in the center of the mixture, pour in the buttermilk and use a sturdy fork to mix the buttermilk into the flour, working quickly, to form a soft dough. Do not overmix; the dough does not need to be smooth and it is OK if you see a bit of dry flour.

Turn the dough into the buttered pan, mounding it high in the center.

Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to 400 degrees and bake until the bread is golden brown on top and firm to the touch, about 30 to 35 minutes.

Remove from the oven and cool for 3 to 4 minutes. Carefully turn out the bread and set it on a rack. Cut in wedges and serve hot or warm.

-----

Many people, including here in Sonoma County, welcome alternatives to beef. There are a lot of suggestions for corned turkey breast circulating online, but thighs give a much better result.

Corned Turkey Thighs

Serves about 6

3½-4 pounds turkey thighs

2 cups pickling spice (see recipe below)

1 garlic bulb, cloves separated, peeled and crushed

½ cup kosher salt

1-2 cups brown sugar, to taste.

Rinse the turkey thighs under cool tap water and let dry on a clean tea towel; turn them once or twice as they rest.

Meanwhile, put 2 quarts of water into a large saucepan and add the pickling spice, garlic, salt and sugar, using the larger amount if you prefer a sweeter taste. Set over medium heat and stir gently until the sugar and salt are dissolved.

Remove from the heat and cool completely.

Set the turkey in a large, nonreactive container and pour the brine over it, making sure it covers the turkey completely. Set in the refrigerator for at least four days and as long as a week.

Remove the turkey from the brine and pat dry with a clean tea towel. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Set the turkey on a roasting rack set in a roasting pan and place on the middle rack of the oven. Carefully pour water into the roasting pan until there is about ¼ inch in the pan.

Cook until the thighs reach an internal temperature of 155 degrees, about 1 to 1½ hours. Remove from the oven, cover with a tent of aluminum foil and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve as you would traditional corned beef, with cabbage, carrots, onions or leeks and potatoes. Use leftovers to make sandwiches or hash.

-----

You can, of course, buy pickling spice, but it is easy to make at home, especially if you have the ingredients on hand.

Pickling Spice

1 cup white mustard seed

6 tablespoons whole allspice berries

3 tablespoons whole black peppercorns

3 tablespoons coriander seed

8 whole cloves

4 tablespoons dried chopped ginger

2 tablespoons red pepper flakes

8 bay leaves, crumbled

2 2-inch cinnamon sticks

Mix ingredients together.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “A Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine