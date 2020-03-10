Rosé refreshing alongside radish sandwiches

Our Wine of the Week, Sonoma-Cutrer 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir ($25), is both sassy and subtle. On the palate, it reads more like a Provençal rosé than a local one, with an elegance and brightness that is quite compelling.

You’ll notice flavors of unripe strawberries and the white part of watermelon rind, with little ripples of red raspbery, hibiscus aqua fresca and suave citrus. Alcohol is below 12%, making it an ideal afternoon quaffer, especially in warm weather.

The wine is a great match with a wide array of seafood, from oysters on the half shell and chilled Dungeness crab to petrale sole with radish vinaigrette.

Sautéed celery with chickpeas and yogurt, watermelon salad when watermelon comes into season, and fresh fava beans with prosciutto and thinly sliced fennel are great matches, too.

But every time I sip this wine, I find myself thinking of radishes, neat, in tacos, as a salsa and in vinaigrette. They are the inspiration for today’s recipe, a simple spring sandwich.

If you are not eating bread these days, you can simply put the creme fraiche in a bowl, season it with a bit of salt and pepper, and use it as a dip for the radishes.

You’ll find other radish recipes that work beautifully with this wine at “Eat This Now,” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com.

Open-Faced Radish Sandwiches

Serves 1, easily doubled or tripled

2 slices of white sourdough hearth bread, lightly toasted

3-4 tablespoons creme fraiche

— Kosher salt

3-4 small radishes, preferably French Breakfast radishes, trimmed and very thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives or chopped Italian parsley

— Black pepper in a mill

Set the toast on a clean work surface or plate and slather the creme fraiche over both slices, using a single motion for both pieces of bread; do not rub the creme fraiche into the bread.

Season lightly with salt and cover with radish slices, tiling them over the bread. Scatter chives or parsley on top, add a bit of black pepper and enjoy.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes and Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.