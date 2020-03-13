Subscribe

See Vietnam-era helicopters or take a spring hike this March in Sonoma County

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2020, 3:13PM
Note: Many events have been canceled over the last several days over concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Please check websites and call venues for the latest information as you make plans.

OPEN COCKPIT, MARCH 21-22

Santa Rosa: Get a look inside an H-34 Choctaw and UH-1H Huey helicopters from the Vietnam War era from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, 1 Air Museum Way. Adults $10, seniors $7, kids 6-17 $5 and free for military. pacificcoastairmuseum.org

NATURE HIKE, MARCH 22

Glen Ellen: Retired biologist Kate Symonds leads a slow-pace spring nature hike, 10 a.m. to noon at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Hike is between 1.5 and 4 miles, rain or shine. $10 vehicle fee.

