See Vietnam-era helicopters or take a spring hike this March in Sonoma County

Santa Rosa: Get a look inside an H-34 Choctaw and UH-1H Huey helicopters from the Vietnam War era from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pacific Coast Air Museum, 1 Air Museum Way. Adults $10, seniors $7, kids 6-17 $5 and free for military. pacificcoastairmuseum.org

Glen Ellen: Retired biologist Kate Symonds leads a slow-pace spring nature hike, 10 a.m. to noon at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Hike is between 1.5 and 4 miles, rain or shine. $10 vehicle fee.