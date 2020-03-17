Subscribe

Cookbook gives advice on how to eat healthy for less

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2020, 4:59PM
If your cooking plan for the week looks like a freezer full of frozen burritos and pizza or a phone call to DoorDash, you’re probably not eating food as wholesome or economical as what your parents or grandparents used to put on the table.

Ed Bauman of Sebastopol, a lifelong nutritionist and founder of the nutrition-based Bauman College, has spent his career trying to integrate home cooking and healthy nutrition into the mainstream in order to support community wellness and help folks save on their grocery bills.

“Community health promotion is my focus,” the 73-year-old Bauman said from the college’s new base in downtown Sebastopol. “You can cook more and become more skilled at shopping and buying seasonally, and you’re also supporting your farmer.”

To that end, Bauman recently updated the college’s “Affordable Nutrition” cookbook as an antidote to the problems of our age, from hunger and poverty to obesity and social isolation. The book, which includes lots of easy, family-friendly recipes, is based on his Eating for Health plan, first outlined in his 2010 cookbook “Cooking for Health.”

“Many of us have forgotten the basics of creating inexpensive, wholesome, tasty meals at home,” Bauman wrote in “Affordable Nutrition,” second edition. It’s not surprising — today, we spend, on average, 41% of our food budget on eating out, a jump from 26% in 1970, according to Bauman. And we spend an almost equal proportion of our food budget on processed foods.

During a pandemic such as the COVID-19 virus, it’s especially important for people to boost their immune systems through healthy eating and lifestyle choices.

“Health is building wellness and resistance and adaptability,” Bauman said. “A healthy organism can withstand viruses.”

Bauman’s daughter, Jessica, wrote the first edition of the cookbook/workbook 10 years ago for COTS in Petaluma, a nonprofit that supports the homeless during their transition to housing. In the second edition, Bauman updated the information and the prices, such as a chart comparing the costs of staples purchased at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Lucky’s supermarkets.

“It’s cheaper to shop at Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s for pantry staples, bulk or dairy and egg,” he wrote in the book. “Local is always best when it comes to produce.”

The workbook also compares the costs of meal planning with the standard American diet (convenience foods, prepackaged foods, bakery goods, ice cream) and what he calls the Eating For Health diet (lean proteins, vegetables, whole grains, beans, fruit), which the book estimates can save about $112 a week, or $5,846 a year.

According to a 2002 study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, when families went on weight-loss diets, they also reduced their food budgets. The savings came from smaller portion sizes and buying fewer high-calorie “extras” — sodas, baked goods, chips — that increase the amount spent at the grocery store, according to the authors of the study.

Along with advice on what to eat, “Affordable Nutrition” has other helpful information, on portion control, nutrition labels, food additives, budget shopping strategies, step-by-step meal planning, pantry essentials, quick meals, creative use of leftovers and the “Dirty Dozen,” produce you should always buy organic.

“I’m not stuck on organic,” Bauman said. “If it has a thick skin, you can probably eat it. You have to deal with economic reality.”

The book is rounded out by supplemental advice on cooking techniques and healthier substitutions for the foods you like, along with 70-some recipes for everything from breakfast and dinner to snacks.

The workbook also advocates collaborative cooking in communities, a throwback to the food co-ops and communes of the 1960s and 1970s.

“It’s an old-school food idea: Buy a case of asparagus, get it direct, share it with friends and learn how to cook it with shiitake mushrooms,” Bauman said. “Then people will start to cook together. ... People are looking for culture and family and community.”

Bauman estimates there are about 10,000 graduates of the Bauman College, and he is in touch with about 2,500 in the local area. The college, which he founded in 1989 to help prepare students for careers in holistic nutrition and the culinary arts, was located in Penngrove from 2004 to 2019. The culinary arts program has moved to Berkeley, and the Nutritional Coaching and Health Coach programs recently moved online.

One graduate of Bauman College, Linda Ford of Santa Rosa, is using the “Affordable Nutrition” workbook to teach a healthy cooking class in her home. She also works as a personal chef and consultant for her own business, Fresh Start Nutritional Culinary Services.

“The class has some people who don’t cook, but most do know how to cook,” Ford said. “I teach people how to read food labels — you should always look at the serving size — and how to calculate the amount of sugar from a label.”

During the final week of a recent, six-week class, Ford demonstrated how to make a healthy and flavorful salad from quinoa, an ancient, easy-to-digest grain that’s high in vitamin B and protein.

The students in the class brought healthy dishes to share, including a savory Lentil and Salsa Dip and Tomato Bisque. For a sweet finale, they enjoyed Date and Pecan Balls rolled in coconut and a nondairy ice cream made from avocados and bananas.

Ford stresses the importance of mindfulness when eating. At home, she likes to put on soothing music and create a peaceful atmosphere for dining.

“I take a bite and put down my utensil and take time to chew my food,” she said. “It’s really important to be able to feel the texture in your mouth and enjoy the aromas and the flavors.”

For his next project, Bauman is working on a spice cookbook exploring the healthy aspects of spices such as turmeric, ginger, cayenne and cinnamon.

“I really like spices because they add potency to food — flavor, minerals and phytonutrients,” he said. “If they are grown well, they can boost your immune system.”

------

The following recipes for a full meal are from “Affordable Nutrition” published by Bauman College. Bauman said his cost for preparing the three-course meal for a family of four, with plenty of leftovers, was $17.

“That’s very affordable for a delicious meal of Turkey Burgers (from Willie Bird) and an Emerald Salad (made with) organic ingredients from Andy’s Market in Sebastopol and bananas dipped in dark chocolate.”

The fruit in the salad can be changed depending on the season.

Emerald Salad

Makes 8 servings

2 1/2 cups wild rice, cooked

1/2 cup red onion, sliced thin

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

2 cups shiitake or other mushroom, thinly sliced

1 bunch kale, cleaned, stemmed and finely chopped

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt or to taste

1/4 cup roasted pumpkin seeds or other nuts

1/4 cup raspberry, red wine or balsamic vinegar or lemon juice

2 apples

Combine 1 cup rinsed wild rice with 3 cups water and a pinch of salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook 40-45 minutes until rice is tender to bite but not blown open. Drain excess water; put rice in a wide bowl to cool.

Macerate onion: place sliced red onion in a small bowl with 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar and 1 cup warm water. Let soak for 10-15 minutes. Drain water and squeeze out moisture.

Prepare kale and mushrooms as directed. Place kale in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil and salt over kale.

Massage mixture with your hands, kneading and squeezing until vegetables wilt. Set aside while you prepare mushrooms, pumpkin seeds and oranges.

Places mushrooms in a medium sauté pan with a slight drizzle of olive oil over medium heat.

Cook, mixing frequently, until mushrooms are cooked. Add mushrooms to kale mix.

In the same pan, toast pumpkin seeds (if not already roasted) over medium heat. Be careful to not let them burn. Place on paper towel or plate. Slice apples into wedges.

Combine kale-mushroom mix with onions, wild rice, pumpkin seeds, apples, vinegar and additional olive oil (if necessary). Toss to combine and season to taste.

------

“This is an alternative to classic burgers. Cilantro is an all-around health supportive herb that aids detoxification.”

Cilantro-Scented Turkey Burgers

Makes 8 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, diced small

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil (or olive oil)

3 stalks green onion, minced

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, minced

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey (dark meat)

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

Flour, if needed

1 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 package sprouts or lettuce mix

1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced

8 whole wheat, thin-style buns or mixed-grain English muffins

Heat oil in a medium skillet. Add onion, garlic and ginger and sauté over medium heat until onions are tender and translucent, about 5 minutes. Season with soy sauce, salt and pepper. Stir to combine and remove from heat to cool in a large bowl.

Prepare green onions and cilantro as directed and add to bowl.

Crumble ground turkey into bowl and add egg white. Using hands, mix gently to combine. Shape into 1/2-inch thick patties about 3 inches in diameter. If mixture is wet, add flour, a little at a time.

Place a heavy skillet over medium-high heat and add vegetable oil. When the oil just begins to shimmer, add patties and cook for about 3 minutes on each side, turning only once. Do not press.

Check for doneness by inserting the tip of a paring knife into the center of one of the patties. The center might still be slightly pink (see note below) but the juices should run clear.

Serve with your favorite condiments, such as teriyaki mustard, sliced cucumber and sprouts or lettuce mix.

Note: Due to the richer blood supply, dark meat turkey can retain a light pink color, even when fully cooked.

------

“These have all the appeal of frozen ice cream bars but contain more nutrients and fewer calories.”

Chocolate Frozen Bananas

Makes 6 servings

3 medium bananas, ripe but firm

6 wooden craft sticks, or unused disposable chopsticks cut in half

1 tablespoon chopped almonds or other nuts

1 tablespoon flax seeds

6 ounces dark chocolate

Peel bananas. Break or cut in half. Insert a wooden stick or chopstick into the banana half.

Cover bananas in plastic wrap and place in the freezer until frozen, about 3 hours.

Place nuts and flax seeds in a shallow dish or on a plate.

Melt the chocolate on top of a double boiler over slightly simmering water, on low heat, stirring frequently.

Pour the melted chocolate into a tall glass.

Dip bananas in the chocolate, turning it to coat. Immediately roll the chocolate banana in the nut mixture.

Place on a covered tray with wax paper and serve immediately.

Bananas may be wrapped individually in plastic wrap or waxed paper and frozen for up to 2 weeks.

Note: If you do not have a double boiler at home, you can make one by filling a saucepan with a few inches of water and placing a large metal or heatproof glass bowl on top. Place the chocolate on top of the metal or glass bowl as you would in the double boiler.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

