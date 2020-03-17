Cookbook gives advice on how to eat healthy for less

If your cooking plan for the week looks like a freezer full of frozen burritos and pizza or a phone call to DoorDash, you’re probably not eating food as wholesome or economical as what your parents or grandparents used to put on the table.

Ed Bauman of Sebastopol, a lifelong nutritionist and founder of the nutrition-based Bauman College, has spent his career trying to integrate home cooking and healthy nutrition into the mainstream in order to support community wellness and help folks save on their grocery bills.

“Community health promotion is my focus,” the 73-year-old Bauman said from the college’s new base in downtown Sebastopol. “You can cook more and become more skilled at shopping and buying seasonally, and you’re also supporting your farmer.”

To that end, Bauman recently updated the college’s “Affordable Nutrition” cookbook as an antidote to the problems of our age, from hunger and poverty to obesity and social isolation. The book, which includes lots of easy, family-friendly recipes, is based on his Eating for Health plan, first outlined in his 2010 cookbook “Cooking for Health.”

“Many of us have forgotten the basics of creating inexpensive, wholesome, tasty meals at home,” Bauman wrote in “Affordable Nutrition,” second edition. It’s not surprising — today, we spend, on average, 41% of our food budget on eating out, a jump from 26% in 1970, according to Bauman. And we spend an almost equal proportion of our food budget on processed foods.

During a pandemic such as the COVID-19 virus, it’s especially important for people to boost their immune systems through healthy eating and lifestyle choices.

“Health is building wellness and resistance and adaptability,” Bauman said. “A healthy organism can withstand viruses.”

Bauman’s daughter, Jessica, wrote the first edition of the cookbook/workbook 10 years ago for COTS in Petaluma, a nonprofit that supports the homeless during their transition to housing. In the second edition, Bauman updated the information and the prices, such as a chart comparing the costs of staples purchased at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Lucky’s supermarkets.

“It’s cheaper to shop at Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s for pantry staples, bulk or dairy and egg,” he wrote in the book. “Local is always best when it comes to produce.”

The workbook also compares the costs of meal planning with the standard American diet (convenience foods, prepackaged foods, bakery goods, ice cream) and what he calls the Eating For Health diet (lean proteins, vegetables, whole grains, beans, fruit), which the book estimates can save about $112 a week, or $5,846 a year.

According to a 2002 study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, when families went on weight-loss diets, they also reduced their food budgets. The savings came from smaller portion sizes and buying fewer high-calorie “extras” — sodas, baked goods, chips — that increase the amount spent at the grocery store, according to the authors of the study.

Along with advice on what to eat, “Affordable Nutrition” has other helpful information, on portion control, nutrition labels, food additives, budget shopping strategies, step-by-step meal planning, pantry essentials, quick meals, creative use of leftovers and the “Dirty Dozen,” produce you should always buy organic.

“I’m not stuck on organic,” Bauman said. “If it has a thick skin, you can probably eat it. You have to deal with economic reality.”