Wine of the Week: Frank Family Vineyards 2018 Carneros Pinot Noir

TASTY ALTERNATIVES Crossbarn, 2018 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, 14.1%, $37. ★★★½: A lovely pinot, bright and tangy with clean, robust fruit and crisp acid. Complex, with notes of strawberry, pomegranate, fennel and cinnamon. Smart. Paul Mathews Vineyard, 2016 TNT Vineyard, Russian River Valley Pinot Noir, 13.9%, $50. ★★★★: This pinot is striking with bright fruit riding on crisp acid. Briary, with layered notes of Bing cherry, strawberry, plum, white pepper and herbs. Extremely well crafted. Blue Farm, 2017 Anne Katherina Vineyard, Carneros Pinot Noir, 14.3%, $65. ★★★★: An impressive pinot, balanced and complex. Aromas and flavors of raspberry, cherry and a hint of rhubarb. Just a touch of herbs in the mix. Lingering finish. Pretty. Black Kite, 2017 Stony Terrace, Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, 14.2%, $60. ★★★★: A full-bodied yet balanced pinot, with bright fruit and crisp acid. Lush texture. Firm tannins. Nice length.

TOP PICK Frank Family Vineyards 2018, Carneros Pinot Noir, 14.5% alcohol, $38. ★★★★ A gorgeous pinot noir with high-toned, generous fruit and crisp acid that keeps it in check. Layered notes of cherry, raspberry, herbs and white pepper. A touch earthy, which gives this pinot depth of flavor. Knockout.

If Todd Graff were on a deserted island, he’d plant pinot noir, the versatile grape, so he could make a crisp, dry rosé, a sparkler and a full-bodied red.

“Pinot is probably the best food wine, and with seafood and a couple of wild pigs, you’d be set,” he joked. “The Swiss Family Robinson.”

The winemaker, who sees the possibility in pinot, is behind our wine of the week winner — the Frank Family Vineyards 2018 Carneros Pinot Noir at $38. It’s a gorgeous pinot noir with high-toned, generous fruit and crisp acid that keeps the fruit in check. It has layered notes of cherry, raspberry, herbs and white pepper. This pinot is a touch earthy, which gives it depth of flavor. It’s a steal for this caliber of pinot and a knockout.

As for house style, Graff said balance is his touchstone.

“You don’t want too much oak, too much acid, too much fruit,” he said. “You want a perfect circle, so it’s all in harmony.”

While Graff hesitated to call pinot the finicky grape, he acknowledged that pinpointing the pick at harvest can be challenging. The winemaker uses every tool to help him make the call — analysis, tasting and checking the vines.

“It’s kind of like going out into your backyard and picking an apple,” he said. “If you bite into it and it’s too hard, it’s too early. But if you wait too long and it’s on the ground rotten, you know you’ve waited too long. When you bite into an apple and it’s crisp and juicy, you know it’s the right time.”

What made this pinot a standout, Graff said, was twofold — the vintage and the exceptional fruit.

“The 2018 vintage was a fantastic vintage and we have great growers,” he said. “It really gives you a head start.”

The winemaker said he worked with Beckstoffer Vineyards and Sangiacomo Family Vineyards, two quality growers.

“Carneros has historically been a great region for pinot noir, and we’ve been working with these growers for more than a decade,” he said. “We’re able to fine-tune what we do and get better every year.”

The winning pinot is produced from grapes groomed in both Napa and Sonoma vineyards within the Carneros region, Graff said.

“We take what Carneros does best, and we try to enhance it,” he said. “We add to it, but we don’t try to change its natural attributes. We just make small improvements to enhance it with balance.”

Graff, 58, realized he wanted to be a winemaker during a class with Rich Thomas, the first viticulture instructor for Santa Rosa Junior College.

“The light bulb went on,” he said. “Everything checked off the boxes. Science, crafting, outside work, inside work, international travel potential, etc.”

Graff transferred to UC Davis and earned a degree in plant science viticulture in 1984. His credits include a stint at the Napa Valley’s Stags’ Leap Winery and Schramsberg Vineyards. The winemaker joined Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga in 2003. Today he’s the general manager and winemaker.

“I’m willing to experiment, and I use my intuition that’s built on experience,” Graff said. “We’re always looking at different vessels and when to pick. There are so many variables with every vintage and everything we do.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.