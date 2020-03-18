Easy recipes provide a remedy for social isolation

With the swift changes in our daily lives and Tuesday’s order from Sonoma County officials to shelter in place, many of us will be hunkering down at home for the time being.

Whether you’re an extrovert wondering how you’ll manage with little, if any, socializing or an introvert who might be looking forward to self-imposed quiet, I have an answer: home cooking.

If you already love to cook, you might welcome the chance to indulge at your leisure. If you’ve always wanted to cook but feel you don’t have the time or skills, this social pause might be a good time to learn. And if you hate cooking, you might try exploring a few simple recipes based on local seasonal ingredients. The rewards are improved health and a deepened sense of community as you realize the best fresh ingredients come from our farmers and ranchers.

If you have a well-stocked pantry, you don’t need to do much except shop for produce and protein. If you don’t have a well-stocked pantry, you’ll find my suggestions on how to create one at “Eat This Now” at pantry.blogs.pressdemocrat.com. You’ll find more detailed suggestions at micheleannajordan.com, along with a list of suggestions crafted to make home cooking easier and more fun.

If you do not feel comfortable going to a farmers market, consider subscribing to a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture), a subscription service that puts a bag or box of very fresh produce on your porch weekly. Some CSA programs offer extras, such as eggs, bouquets and cheese. Find local CSAs by visiting farmtrails.org and entering “CSA” in the search bar. More than a dozen options pop up almost instantly.

Several local ranchers have shifted from selling their local meats at farmers markets to offering meat CSAs. Green Star Farm, located on the southern edge of Sebastopol, and Heather’s Custom Meats, on Sanford Road in far west Santa Rosa have moved to this method of sales.

The benefits of subscribing to a single farm are several. First, you know the source of your food. Equally important, you support local farmers and ranches. Everyone will take a hit because of this pandemic, and it is a good idea to support as many local businesses as we possibly can. If you care about the source and seasonality of your food, CSAs are the way to go if you can’t get out to a farm market, local meat shop or farm stand.

-----

Joe’s Special, a San Francisco vintage dish, has a history that extends back to at least World War II, when it was sold at Original Joe’s in the Tenderloin for 75 cents. Today, it is still served in cafés and restaurants throughout the city, with each location contributing its own variation. I’ve been making my version for decades and recently revived it because my grandson, Lucas, now 18, loves it. This is a very easy recipe to teach to children tall enough to stand at the stove comfortably.

Joe’s Special

Serves 4

6-8 ounces ground beef, preferably chili grind

2 garlic cloves, pressed

— Kosher salt

3-4 ounces small spinach leaves, rinsed and drained on a clean tea towel