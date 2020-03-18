Pairings: Rich risotto ideal with pinot

Our Wine of the Week, the Frank Family Vineyards 2018 Napa Valley Carneros Pinot Noir ($38), is deceptively suave.

In the glass, it is more deeply colored than you might expect from this varietal. It’s more garnet than ruby, a quality that creates a visceral expectation that the wine might be a bit brooding and overly tannic.

But with your first sip, such expectations dissolve into delight, as the wine splashes across your palate like crisp taffeta, without the slightest hint of tannic roughness.

The wine is beautifully balanced, with pretty fruit and lively acidity. Subtle flavors include cranberry, pomegranate, forest topsoil, blackberries, a hint of licorice root and the softest whisper of tobacco.

At the table, you’ll enjoy this wine with rare duck breast, rare leg of lamb, triple cream cheese on lightly toasted hearth bread, red beets, roasted carrots, mushroom strudel, lentils, sweet potatoes and coq au vin.

To enjoy with pasta, toss bucatini with Valley Ford Creamery’s Grazin’ Girl, a Gorgonzola-like cheese, plus toasted walnuts, sautéed spinach and a bit of bacon, fried crisp.

It is also a perfect wine to enjoy with a good risotto. Today’s recipe is based on a traditional dish that I first tasted in a tiny restaurant in Verona.

If you can, use the bone marrow called for in the dish, as it adds a voluptuousness that connects perfectly with the wine.

Risotto Amarone with Radicchio

Serves 3 to 4

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 ounces pancetta, diced

1 small yellow onion, cut into small dice

4 cups thinly sliced radicchio (from 1 large or 2 medium heads)

— Kosher salt

1¼ cup Vialone Nano rice

1 cup Amarone or other medium- bodied red wine

6 cups homemade stock (see Note below), hot

2 tablespoons bone marrow, optional

3 ounces Teleme or Taleggio cheese

¼ cup (1 ounce) freshly grated Estero Gold or Vella Dry Jack cheese

— Black pepper in a mill

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Put the butter and olive oil into a deep sauté pan (an All Clad saucier is ideal) set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the pancetta and sauté until it loses its raw look. Add the onion and sauté until it is limp and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes; do not let it brown. Add the radicchio and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until it is just wilted. Season with salt.

Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly in a circular motion, until it turns opaque, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the wine and, stirring frequently, simmer until the wine is nearly completely reduced.

Add the stock, ½ cup at a time, and stir constantly as the liquid is completely absorbed. You’ll need to adjust the heat as the risotto cooks so that the liquid does not evaporate too quickly.

Continue adding liquid until the rice is just tender, but with a pleasant resistance at the center. If you run out of stock before the rice is tender, use hot water, ¼ cup at a time. Ideally, about ½ cup liquid will remain when the rice is done.

When the rice is tender, remove it from the heat and add the marrow, if using, and the cheese, stirring until everything is incorporated. Taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper. Stir in the remaining stock.

Divide the risotto among warmed soup plates, sprinkle with parsley and enjoy right away.

Note: For the best match, use homemade duck stock. If that is not possible, use homemade chicken or beef stock. If you must use a commercial brand, make sure it is stock and not broth.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.