20 ways to have fun indoors during the coronavirus pandemic
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
As the coronavirus spreads, schools have closed and some Bay Area counties even have been ordered to shelter in place.
Self-isolating at home for an indefinite amount of time can be stressful, but there's quite a few ways to stave off boredom without binge-watching Netflix for a month straight. Symphonies are broadcasting performances on social media, and many zoos have planned virtual activities to help entertain children.
We compiled a list of ways to stay entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. Have another idea that we missed? Email it to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.
