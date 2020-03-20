Subscribe

Hours, fees and more: What to know about Sonoma County parks during the shelter-in-place order

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 20, 2020, 2:23PM
Updated 48 minutes ago

STRENUOUS HIKE, MARCH 28

Santa Rosa: Join Bill and Dave Hikes on a 9-mile, five-hour, moderately strenuous hike on the North Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road, 4.5 miles south of Bennett Valley Road. Meet 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. departure, rain or shine. Bring lunch and liquids. Parking $7.

TRAILS OPEN

Santa Rosa: Trione-Annadel State Park is open, though the visitors center is closed through April 7. The park and its 40 miles of multi-use trails are open 8 a.m. to sunset. Parking $7.

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and other open spaces managed by the Sonoma Ecology Center are open, including Sonoma Garden Park, Overlook Trail and Montini Open Space Preserve. At Sugarloaf, the visitor center and campground are closed, but day-use restrooms are open. Park hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Glen Ellen: At Jack London State Historic Park, trails, outdoor historic structures and restrooms are open, but visitor centers are closed and park programs and events are suspended until April 7. jacklondonpark.com

FEES WAIVED

Sonoma County: The parks and trails of Sonoma County Regional Parks are open, and parking fees are currently waived. However, non-essential services at the parks are suspended until April 7. All campgrounds, playgrounds, sports fields, visitor centers and picnic areas are closed. Visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov for more information.

