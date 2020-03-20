Garden Docs: Protect your wisteria by preventing these ugly growths

BRAD R. OF WINDSOR ASKS: My 15-year-old wisteria vine was doing beautifully for years. Just the other day I noticed there were no flower buds and no new growth. I pushed away some soil and noticed a gnarly growth, larger than a softball, growing out of the base. Could this growth have killed the plant? What is it?

From your description it sounds like a bacterial disease called crown gall. It first appears as small round overgrowth on the stems and roots. As the growth enlarges, the galls become woody with a rough and irregular surface. Aerial galls can develop but they are mostly found at, or just below the soil line. The galls can range from pea-size to larger than a foot in diameter.

Crown galls can be pretty damaging, and are very common on apple, blackberry, crabapple, euonymus, fig, grape, pecan, peach, pyracantha, rose and willow.

Crown gall bacteria infect plants through wounds, from cultivation, insect damage, transplanting and wind damage. Once the bacterium gets inside the wound, they transform normal plant cells into tumor cells that reproduce without the bacterium being present. The damage results happens when water and nutrients are blocked from moving up the stem. The galls interfere with the plants’ normal growth and development, leaving infected plants stunted and weak.

Depending on where the gall or galls are on the plant, and how many here are, the plant can die if they girdle the primary trunk or stem. Infected plants are more sensitive to hard frost and drought stress. The best way to control crown gall is by preventing it. Pruning off the galls is not effective because the bacterium is systemic, and gall tissue will just continue to grow and reproduce. Chemical controls are not practical at this time. Don’t let crown galls keep you from planting another beautiful wisteria. Follow these practices to protect your plants.

1. Inspect the plant for crown gall before you buy it. Plant only crown gall-free trees and shrubs.

2. Remove and dispose of the infected and weakened plants. Dig up as many roots as possible. Do not put it in your compost pile, or chip it up for mulch.

3. Replace the plant with a more resistant-type plant if possible. Ask your nursery professional for suggested varieties.

4. Avoid wounding the plants while mowing, cultivating, etc. By spreading mulch around the base of the plant, you can keep a safe distance away and avoid any machinery getting too close.

5. Keep plants healthy with proper fertilizing and watering.

KATHY F. OF HEALDSBURG ASKS: I would like to plant a few tomatoes, melons and peppers soon. When is the best time?

Cool nights can be a problem for warm season vegetables such as eggplants, peppers, squashes and tomatoes. Though a 40-degree night won’t kill the plants, the cool temperature can, and will, retard the plants’ growth. As a general rule of thumb, it’s better to wait until the lowest night temperature doesn’t go below 50 degrees before you plant those warm season vegetables. The vegetables planted later will yield earlier and more abundantly. Remember 40 degrees is NOT warm! And, our last expected frost is around April 15.

The Garden Doctors appear twice monthly in The Press Democrat. Dana Lozano and Gwen Kilchherr are garden consultants.