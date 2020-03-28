Tips on tackling those big home organization projects

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

While you’re sitting through another week of self-quarantine, making your way through a mountain of old magazines or binge- watching “Hoarders: Buried Alive,” you might have had some time to look up and reflect.

You may be noticing the ugly details you’re usually too busy to see, or that you choose not to see. Not just cobwebs but cupboard and dresser drawers that won’t quite close because they’re so crammed or the piles of bills mixed in with junk mail mounting on the kitchen counter. Old cosmetics leaking into your bathroom drawers. Closets that hide a horror of stuff, half of which you don’t need and never use.

You are finally facing the enemy within. The clutter leads to disorganization that begets chaos. Now is the time to put down the

knitting needles and the remote control and do what you’ve been putting off — a household purge and reorganization.

Sheltering in place is a rare gift of time to tackle a chore that many delayed simply because there is too much else to do that is more interesting, pressing or appealing.

“Now is a great time to deal with the stuff that’s piling up in the garage or in the closets,” says Donna Roses of Donna Declutter in Santa Rosa. “People don’t have a lot of free time, and the last thing they want to do with what little free time they have is deal with clutter.”

Home organizing during this forced housebound time could be one of the most rewarding things you do. When the shelter-in-place is finally lifted, you’ll have more time for fun because you won’t be moving clutter around or searching for things you can’t find.

We asked Roses and Meghan LeBaudour of Sweet B Organizing in Petaluma to walk us through the process of purging to improve the odds for organizational success.

Get comfortable

First, don’t rush out and buy new containers. Both women say get rid of stuff first and then decide, what, if any, containers you need to organize what’s left. Otherwise, you may get the wrong thing or the wrong size. And with most stores closed, your container choices at hardware stores may be limited.

Purging and decluttering in many ways is a psychological exercise. So get comfortable, Roses says.

“The first thing you do is put on some comfy clothes and make sure you’ve had something to eat,” she says. “Turn off distractions like the TV, and anybody that is not going to be helpful, have them go do something else.”

Don’t listen to podcasts or books on tape. Turn on music instead, the kind that gets your blood pumping.

Don’t ask friends to come over and help. You won’t make progress.

“A lot of times people tell me their girlfriend is going to come over and help go through closets and figure out what to get rid of, and the girlfriend ends up coming over and they chit chat for hours and don’t focus on the chore,” Roses says.

For those facing strong internal resistance, start small, perhaps very small. It could be as small as the pile of papers and mail covering the top of your desk or counter.