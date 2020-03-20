Find unparalleled views at Lands End Park near San Francisco

Editor’s note: According to the most recent information listed on the National Park Service’s website, Lands End Lookout is closed through April 7 in response to measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, trails and open space areas are open, according to the National Park Service. Visit nps.gov for the latest information.

Hugging San Francisco’s northwest shore, Lands End offers an unobstructed view of the iconic structure that draws so many visitors from around the world — the Golden Gate Bridge. The site’s trails weave through the forests and beaches that abut the steep cliffs and sharp rocks that form a natural “gate” for the ships that sail into San Francisco Bay. Hiking here is a way to feel a little wild again, even in the quintessential 21st-century city.

After a late and leisurely breakfast at home, my mom, my younger brother, Erhan, and I set off toward San Francisco on Interstate 280. Erhan deejayed as we wound through the South Bay’s green foothills and cypress forests until Ocean Beach unfurled before us, a shimmering canvas of blue water and pale sand dotted with joggers. Lands End is usually less crowded than some of the other local spots, but on this sunny but brisk Saturday, the main parking lot was full. Erhan, a regular here, maneuvered us to another one around the corner past the Lands End Lookout, the beginning of the park that includes restrooms, a cafe, visitor center and bookstore.

We decided to follow the Coastal Trail, an easy 1.7-mile route that follows the railbed of the railroad that operated here in the 1880s and takes visitors through tunnels of trees and past scenic outlooks. It’s not a strenuous hike, but we had dressed in running attire to contend with the rocky and uneven parts of the path (the area has experienced landslides). We paused at Point Lobos, named for the sea lions, or lobos marinos, that sometimes sun themselves on the rocks below — though, sadly, not today.

From the trailhead, we looked down at children and parents peering into a large concrete pool on the shore. It’s the ruins of the Sutro Baths, a public swim complex that was the crown jewel of this neighborhood when it opened in 1894. Named for its developer, Adolph Sutro, a Gold Rush-era millionaire who later became mayor of San Francisco, the baths were once a playground for city dwellers. Sutro died in 1898, and while his family continued to manage the complex until it was sold in 1952, the Great Depression and tighter health restrictions had caused the baths’ popularity to dip. The complex closed permanently in 1965 and was destroyed by a fire the next year. Now all that remains are the steel beams and concrete blocks.

It’s not hard to learn something at Lands End, as signs along the route provide interesting facts about the area’s history and ecology. The baths’ colorful history is a case in point.

We cut back across the cliff top and proceeded north to the trail. As we wound into the cliffs and farther away from the parking lot below, the loud waves drowned out the sound of cars and the only reminders of the world outside were the smartphones in other hikers’ hands.