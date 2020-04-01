Wine of the Week: Alma de Cattleya, 2018 Sonoma County Chardonnay

TASTY ALTERNATIVES Fel, 2018 Anderson Valley Chardonnay, 13.6%, $21. ★★★★: A tasty, citrusy chardonnay with aromas and flavors of grapefruit, melon and lime. Seamless balance. Well crafted. Fort Ross Winery’s Sea Slopes, 2017 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay, 13.5%, $30. ★★★½: A lovely chardonnay with refreshing notes of pear, yeast and apple. A subtle touch of honey in the mix. Nice length. Smart. Migration, 2018 Dierberg Vineyard, Santa Maria Valley Chardonnay, 13.9%, $56. ★★★★: Floral, with notes of pear and orange on the palate. Buoyed by crisp acidity. Supple texture. Impressive. Rodney Strong Vineyards, 2017 Chalk Hill Sonoma County Chardonnay, 14.5%, $22. ★★★★: A toasty chardonnay with a creamy texture. But it’s crisp acid keeps the wine’s balance in check. Aromas and flavors of pear, lemon and mineral. Long finish. Pretty.

Bibiana Gonzalez Rave would bring her sleeping bag and take naps by the press when she was making wine in Burgundy.

“With chardonnay, pressing the wine is so critical and such a brief moment in the wine’s life,” Gonzalez Rave said. “You have to catch the perfect moment for it.”

This punctilious camper is behind our wine of the week winner –– the Alma de Cattleya 2018 Sonoma County Chardonnay at $24. This is an aromatic and exotic chardonnay. It has notes of green apple, white peach, nectarine and honeysuckle. On one hand it’s breezy, and on the other, it has an intriguing intensity. The Alma de Cattleya has a lush texture and a lingering finish. It’s striking and a steal for the caliber of chardonnay.

“When I think of the behind the scenes of this chardonnay, I think of the lees,” Gonzalez Rave explained. “The lees are grape solids and yeast deposits from after fermentation, but they contribute a lot of complex flavor and texture to the wines. However, the way in which you select the lees makes all the difference. There are good lees and bad lees, and when I press this chardonnay, I make strict distinctions.”

It may look easy to make a chardonnay, but if you want to make an extraordinary one, it’s a painstaking process, the winemaker said.

“To achieve finesse and balance, it requires picking the fruit at the right ripeness to have aromatic, phenolic and physiological maturity,” Gonzalez Rave said. “You need the right amount of natural acidity and sugar concentration to have a balanced mouthfeel, but you also need the aromatics to make the wine interesting.”

Gonzalez Rave, 42, earned a degree in viticulture and enology from the Lycée de L’Oisellerie-Cognac in 2002 and a bachelor’s degree in enology from the University of Bordeaux in 2004.

In addition to working in Burgundy, the winemaker also worked in Côte-Rôtie, Alsace, Bordeaux, Cognac and South Africa.

“Winemaking was my calling in life,” Gonzalez Rave said. “I’ve wanted to make wine since I was 14 years old, and ultimately left my family and country to study and learn the craft in a very foreign culture to me –– France. I moved there without even knowing French.”

Gonzalez Rave was born and raised in Medellín, Colombia.

“I grew up during some challenging years for my native country,” she said. “Think drug cartels and the days of Pablo Escobar. But I loved growing up there despite this.”

This year will be Gonzalez Rave’s 25 harvest and her 16th in the United States. In Sonoma County, she has worked at La Crema, Peay Vineyards and Lynmar Estate. She first created her label Alma de Cattleya – Cattleya means orchids – in 2014 in Rohnert Park. Among many accolades, the winemaker was named one of Wine Enthusiast’s first “40 Under 40.”

“The price point for Alma is very affordable,” Gonzalez Rave said. “I treat it with as much respect as when I make my most allocated and expensive chardonnays … I don’t take my job lightly. I put great purpose into each bottle of wine.”

You can reach Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com.