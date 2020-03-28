What to plan for your spring garden during shelter in place

WHEN WE LOOK OUT THE WINDOW, LIFE SEEMS PERFECTLY NORMAL. Whipped cream clouds march across the sky, spires morphing in stature, mirroring the shape of our thoughts in this new reality. The hills are painted in tints of pink and rain has washed everything clean; leaves sparkle in the sunlight.

Color is alive in the landscape, too, and brilliant magenta redbud flowers boldly celebrate the beginning of the growing season. Many vineyards are carpeted in white or yellow with wildflowers and cover crops. In our gardens, blue-purple wisteria flowers are poised to burst open, waiting for warmth to release their scent.

Akebia vine flowers perfume the air of cloves on warm afternoons and early evening, and the last daphne flowers can still be cut to perfume the house. Birds gather nesting materials and court each other with heartwarming song. The essence of spring and the continuance of life is expressed in small details all around us.

The outdoor world is poised to burst into a welcome of life. Yet we are basically confined to our homes and feeling helpless against an unseen threat. Activities like gardening can provide comfort and a sense of progress and possibility. In creating and nourishing another thing or a garden, we care for ourselves.

My first garden as a child were six small marigolds planted in regular formation in a small shipping box. I can still vividly picture it 50 years later — the white pine box with dwarf, very double marigolds in russet and red.

This small garden was the first thing I had made myself and the sense of accomplishment and possibility is with me still. Watching the small plants grow seemed miraculous. In every plant we grow we touch life and possibilities. Each act of planting is an act of optimism and imagination. In our minds we can see the leaves unfold, the flowers unfurl. We hurtle into the future carried along by one small plant. In a garden, whether vegetable, flower or tree, each plant contains this possibility. It is spring and planting time. Gardening is a perfect way to occupy some of the hours we’re spending at home right now. Spring is the perfect time to plant most plants and to enjoy the magnificent California spring in the security of our own home.

-----

A NUMBER OF NURSERIES ARE STILL OPEN and are filled with a large offering of plants. With appropriate social distancing they can be a potential outdoor trip. A number have check-out and payment systems in place to minimize social interaction. For those unable to go out, many mail order possibilities exist, even for vegetable starts.

A few seed catalogs have mail order vegetables available. Check with your favorite catalog to see what they offer. Annie’s Annuals and Perennials Nursery has a large variety of vegetables and flower starts available to order on the phone or online. 888-266-4370; https://www.anniesannuals.com

Preparing the soil for plants to thrive is important. When planting pots or containers keep in mind the nutrients in bagged potting soil last about one month. It pays to incorporate some fertilizer and compost in the soil when planting.

Fertilize pots about once a month during the growing season. A really easy way to help ensure healthy container plants is to top containers with about 1-inch of good quality compost. Succulents generally need very little fertilization. Many nurseries and farm supply stores have a variety of organic fertilizers to choose from.