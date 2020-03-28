Tasty places for Mexican food takeout in Sonoma County

Burritos, enchiladas, posole, street tacos — life without them seems, well, bland.

As we continue to steadfastly, patiently shelter in place, we’re lucky that many Mexican restaurants are remaining open for delivery or take-out, offering tasty comfort with a wide variety of dishes and flavors.

Not only is there food to go, but many restaurants are now offering beer, wine or even cocktails (only with food orders) to drink at home. Please keep in mind that things change quickly, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks, so call ahead.

Here are some of our favorites, along with dishes we love.

Santa Rosa

La Fondita: Both the bright orange food truck and the restaurant are open for take-out only.

“Life changing Mexican food,” says Yelp, and we agree. The full menu is available. Best bets are elotes, tacos, molcajete and enchiladas. Taco truck: 707-575-7021 for orders. Restaurant: 707-526-0881 for orders. 816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa.

Cascabel: Modern Mexican with bright flavors and a full bar. Best bets: chicken tinga enchiladas or conchinita pibil. Available for delivery starting at 4 p.m. on Uber Eats or GrubHub in the Santa Rosa area.

Taqueria Las Palmas: Don’t judge a book by its cover. Thought the restaurant is modest, the food is incredible. Best bets: chile relleno or al pastor tacos. Takeout or delivery, 415 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-546-3091.

Los Tres Chiles: Try this awesome family-run spot in Bennett Valley. Best bets: wet super burrito, carnitas plate or fish tacos. Take out or delivery via GrubHub. 2765 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-304-5724. Order online at lostreschiles.com.

Windsor

El Gallo Negro: Drive-thru margaritas? Yes, please. Best bets: cocktails, chimichanga or burritos. Full menu available to order online at ellgallonegro.net; 707-838-9511. Open for drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sebastopol

El Barrio Fresca Cocina Mexicana: We love the “Trust Me Tacos,” a weekly chef’s special featuring local ingredients. Full menu available, including Vamanos Special Plate, with homemade corn tortillas, meat, chipotle aioli and mixed green salad and hibiscus dressing. Door Dash or pickup, 6760 McKinley St., No. 140, 707-329-6538, trustmetaco.com.

Papas and Pollo: This Mexican spot also has great vegetarian options like the tofu temptation taco. The pork stuffed yam is awesome if you’re a flexitarian. 915 Gravenstein Ave., 707-829-9037. Noon to 8 p.m. daily. 707-829-9037 or text 707-331-4937 for curbside pickup. Menu at papasandpollo.com.

El Coronel Mexican Restaurant: The El Coronel’s Sampler Plate is a little bit of everything with nachos, chicken quesadillas and tamale with sour cream and guacamole. Menu at elcoronelrestaurant.com; to order call 707-829-7010 or text 707-483-5087, 1015 Gravenstein Highway S. Free delivery, but there is a $25 minimum.

Healdsburg

Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar: The best mole anywhere. Delivery and takeout. 1062 Vine St., 707-433-2411. Menu online at agave-mex.com.

El Farolito: Same great mole, plus excellent carnitas. 128 Plaza St., 707-433-2807; menu at elfarolito2000.com.

Sonoma

La Casa Restaurant: This longtime family favorite now has housemade margaritas for delivery. Best bets: enchiladas suiza, fajitas and jalapeño poppers. 121 E Spain St., 707-996-3406; takeout menu at lacasarestaurants.com. Delivery through Sonoma Food Taxi at sonomafoodtaxi.com.

Las Diablitas Taco Shop: This tiny spot makes the best barbacoa torta Cubana ever. Drive-up: 18976 Sonoma Hwy, 707-580-5492, lasdiablitastacos.com.

El Molino Central: The best tamales. Other best bets: fresh tortillas and guacamole or red mole poblano chicken enchiladas. 11 Central Ave., Boyes Hot Springs, 707-939-1010, elmolinocentral.com.

Juanita Juanita: Curbside pickup of the fragrant garlic burrito and everything else on the menu. Call to make orders. 707-935-3981, 19114 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, juanitajuanita.com.

Petaluma

El Roy’s Mexican Grill or taco truck: Famous family-style Mexican classics. We love everything on the menu, and you pretty much can’t go wrong. 401 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-774-3738.

Cloverdale

El Milagro: For a large meal, this place has family-style dinners like braised ribs in salsa verde, enchiladas and more. 485 S. Cloverdale Blvd., 707-894-6334, facebook.com/elmilagrorestaurantcloverdale.