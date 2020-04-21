Creamed potatoes made with in-season baby spuds

Some folks call small, mature red potatoes “new potatoes.” But actual new potatoes — baby spuds — are in season now, and they’re super delicious.

These young potatoes can be of red, white, blue or russet varieties. What they have in common is their youth. They’re babies that have just begun to size up, and they’re typically only found in late April and early May.

Their skins have not matured and toughened up and may only be a flimsy, translucent film of tissue around the little spuds. For that reason, you don’t have to peel them to use them. No matter the variety, their texture is waxy like a red potato’s. That’s probably why small red potatoes acquired the sobriquet of “new potatoes.”

As the Russet and Idaho and other mealy varieties mature, they lose that waxy cell structure and become suited to mashing and, because of their low moisture content, frying as home fries. When cooked, these mealy types’ starch grains separate and allow mashed, French-fried and baked potatoes to become dry and fluffy. Their skins become tough, too.

Actual new potatoes of any type have immature cells that don’t separate, giving them a solid, dense, moist structure that holds them together when cooked into potato pancakes, gratins, boiled potatoes and especially potato salads. These young spuds are sweeter than mature potatoes whose sugars have mostly turned to starch.

In the field or garden, potatoes start growth in early spring by sending up green tops above ground and extending underground stems beneath the soil from “eyes” on the planted seed potatoes. These stems produce tiny primordial potatoes along their length that slowly enlarge during April here in our Mediterranean climate.

At the end of April, growers can dig up some of their crop to harvest new potatoes. They’ll be small, thin-skinned, sweet and the absolute best for the first potato salads of warm weather.

Never store potatoes in the fridge. The cold triggers them to turn their starches back into sugar, and new potatoes already are sweet enough because they’ve come from the cold ground. Nutritionally, potatoes are a good source of energy from their carbohydrates, and vitamin C. They have a little bit of two toxic alkaloids — solanine and chaconine — that give them a slight bitterness that balances their sweetness, but ordinarily it’s not enough to cause problems. However, stressful growing conditions and over-long exposure to light triggers their photosynthetic response, elevating the levels of these toxic alkaloids. That’s why you should never buy potatoes with a green cast to their skins or eat potatoes that seem very bitter.

You’re more likely to find new potatoes at the farmers markets than at the supermarkets. Use them within a few days of taking them home. They will undoubtedly have a little soil clinging to them.

That’s a good thing. Don’t wash them until you’re ready to cook them, or you’ll wash away their natural preservation factors. Store them for a few days in a paper bag in the dark at room temperature.

This is a dish to accompany spring lamb. If you’re having a glass of wine, make it a riesling, Gewurztraminer or vermentino. Pinot noir is more traditional with lamb, but the white wine will enhance the vegetable dish.

Creamed New Potatoes, Scallions and Peas

Makes 4 servings

12 small unpeeled new potatoes

1½ teaspoons salt, divided

2 bunches scallions, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 cup whole milk

½ cup steamed fresh English peas

Scrub the potatoes to remove any soil and put them in a saucepan with plenty of water to cover and a teaspoon of the salt. Bring to a boil over medium heat, cover and cook about 8 minutes.

Add the prepared scallions and cook 4 minutes longer, until scallions are tender. Turn into a colander and drain, place the vegetables in a serving dish and place in a warm oven.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add flour, ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Gradually mix the milk into the flour-butter roux. Stir and cook until the mixture has thickened.

Add peas to the sauce and stir to mix, then pour the sauce over the warm potatoes and scallions and serve immediately.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net