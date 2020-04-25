Subscribe

Positive Images, now 30, continues support for Sonoma County LGBTQIA+ population

MATT VILLANO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2020, 5:07PM
Updated 6 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

There’s a place for everyone at Positive Images in Santa Rosa. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and more — the organization provides a safe space for all.

This year is the organization’s 30th anniversary, marking three decades of supporting Sonoma County’s LGBTQIA+ community. Even though members can’t meet up in real life due to shelter-in-place orders surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, they have banded together to keep programs and support groups going online via Zoom.

Jessica Carroll, director of programs for Positive Images, said the organization makes the most of its under-$150,000 annual budget and does so with one full-time and one half-time staff member, serving about 80 to 100  people a week from its center on Montgomery Drive just east of downtown Santa Rosa.

“For an organization our size with the amount of volunteers we have, we really are doing amazing work,” said Carroll, who grew up in Roseland. “We exist as this container where, no matter who you are and what experience you are having, we will hold you in safety.”

The organization’s work is three-fold, said Chelsea Kurnick, vice chairwoman of the board of directors. First, Positive Images provides weekly drop-in peer-led mental health support groups, though in-person support groups are on hold during the shelter-in-place order. They also run an LGBTQIA+ community center near Bird & The Bottle restaurant where participants can hang out, get referrals, borrow books and exchange clothes (it’s currently closed during the order as well). Here, they typically field calls from parents and friends who have questions about how to support someone they love who has just come out.

Finally, they give LGBTQIA+ cultural sensitivity trainings to schools, organizations, businesses and government agencies. In the nine months before the coronavirus outbreak, Positive Images delivered 22 trainings to more than 1,500 Sonoma County residents. Since countywide shelter-in-place orders came down in mid-March, however, the organization has postponed its trainings and is considering whether a digital model could be as effective.

While training sessions focus on educating the general public, the support groups are for peers, fostering a warm sense of camaraderie. Participants are encouraged to make positive self-affirmations, provide supportive feedback to others and assume positive intent as a guide toward conflict resolution.

The community center is a welcoming space, with walls covered with art from members and encouraging signs that affirm life for people of all genders and sexualities. A small lending library is full of books about queer identity and locally made zines. A large closet of donated clothes is stocked for the taking; most of the clothes are for trans kids exploring new wardrobes.

Members of the Positive Images community said the organization has had tremendous impact on their lives.

Charlie Laree, who lives in Guerneville, started going to Positive Images when they (“they” is Laree’s chosen pronoun) were 16, at a time when none of their friends was queer and didn’t know any other queer people at all.

“For me, coming here was like gaining a support system I had never had,” said Laree, who is now 21. “It’s just a great place to share safe space with people like you. Lots of the people who come to (Positive Images) don’t have any other place in their lives to do that.”

Christian Sullberg, chairman of the Positive Images board of directors, told a similar story. He grew up queer in Healdsburg and hasn’t forgotten the feeling of isolation associated with that experience. Back in 2014, after Sullberg and partner Ozzy Jimenez opened Moustache Baked Goods and Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar in Healdsburg, he sought to get more involved with the local queer community to give back.

“What made me instantly bond to (Positive Images) was how hard a lot of these kids have it, kids getting thrown out of their homes by their parents, just for being the people they are,” said Sullberg, 32. “These kids deserve to have a sense of community here in Sonoma County. They deserve to have a space that is theirs where they can be themselves without judgment or ridicule.”

Other local youth advocates agreed.

Dennis Agnos, chief development officer at Social Advocates for Youth in Santa Rosa, said Positive Images has been critical to the operation of his organization, which provides mental health services for youth and families in Sonoma County.

“About 55% of youth in our housing programs identify as LGBTQIA+, so we know having a local resource like Positive Images is helpful for vulnerable youth,” he wrote in a recent email.

Positive Images started as a support group in 1990, when the local gay community was being decimated by the AIDS epidemic. Founders Jim Foster and Beverlee Laird wanted to create a place where young gay men who were losing partners and friends could find comfort and peace. Gradually, the group expanded to include lesbian women, bisexual people, the trans community and others.

Looking forward, as Positive Images attempts to plan for the remainder of its 30th- anniversary year, the organization intends to continue with virtual support groups however long it must. In the first week alone of moving the support groups online, 30 people connected to the groups via Zoom.

To learn more about the organization, visit posimages.org or call 707-568-5830.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine