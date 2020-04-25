Positive Images, now 30, continues support for Sonoma County LGBTQIA+ population

There’s a place for everyone at Positive Images in Santa Rosa. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and more — the organization provides a safe space for all.

This year is the organization’s 30th anniversary, marking three decades of supporting Sonoma County’s LGBTQIA+ community. Even though members can’t meet up in real life due to shelter-in-place orders surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, they have banded together to keep programs and support groups going online via Zoom.

Jessica Carroll, director of programs for Positive Images, said the organization makes the most of its under-$150,000 annual budget and does so with one full-time and one half-time staff member, serving about 80 to 100 people a week from its center on Montgomery Drive just east of downtown Santa Rosa.

“For an organization our size with the amount of volunteers we have, we really are doing amazing work,” said Carroll, who grew up in Roseland. “We exist as this container where, no matter who you are and what experience you are having, we will hold you in safety.”

The organization’s work is three-fold, said Chelsea Kurnick, vice chairwoman of the board of directors. First, Positive Images provides weekly drop-in peer-led mental health support groups, though in-person support groups are on hold during the shelter-in-place order. They also run an LGBTQIA+ community center near Bird & The Bottle restaurant where participants can hang out, get referrals, borrow books and exchange clothes (it’s currently closed during the order as well). Here, they typically field calls from parents and friends who have questions about how to support someone they love who has just come out.

Finally, they give LGBTQIA+ cultural sensitivity trainings to schools, organizations, businesses and government agencies. In the nine months before the coronavirus outbreak, Positive Images delivered 22 trainings to more than 1,500 Sonoma County residents. Since countywide shelter-in-place orders came down in mid-March, however, the organization has postponed its trainings and is considering whether a digital model could be as effective.

While training sessions focus on educating the general public, the support groups are for peers, fostering a warm sense of camaraderie. Participants are encouraged to make positive self-affirmations, provide supportive feedback to others and assume positive intent as a guide toward conflict resolution.

The community center is a welcoming space, with walls covered with art from members and encouraging signs that affirm life for people of all genders and sexualities. A small lending library is full of books about queer identity and locally made zines. A large closet of donated clothes is stocked for the taking; most of the clothes are for trans kids exploring new wardrobes.

Members of the Positive Images community said the organization has had tremendous impact on their lives.

Charlie Laree, who lives in Guerneville, started going to Positive Images when they (“they” is Laree’s chosen pronoun) were 16, at a time when none of their friends was queer and didn’t know any other queer people at all.

“For me, coming here was like gaining a support system I had never had,” said Laree, who is now 21. “It’s just a great place to share safe space with people like you. Lots of the people who come to (Positive Images) don’t have any other place in their lives to do that.”