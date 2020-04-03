Barndiva shifts to a take-out menu, including sandwiches and cocktails

Under normal circumstances at this time of year, as the busy season kicks in, Barndiva employs a staff of 44 members at its Healdsburg restaurant. These aren’t normal times, however. So for the past three weeks, operations have been limping along with just nine employees. As owners Geoff and Jil Hales try to keep their business afloat during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place regulations, they’ve turned to what many other Wine Country restaurants are doing: take-out and delivery.

With dine-in service forbidden by law during the virus outbreak, the only other option was to shut down the restaurant completely. Instead, on March 18, Barndiva unveiled its new, no-contact to-go program, managed by chef de cuisine Jordan Rosas and a small circle of sous chefs whose health is monitored daily.

“The decision to shift to a pickup and delivery operation was made by balancing our desire to keep ourselves and remaining employees working safely, while trying to honor our relationships with suppliers both in and just outside our immediate food shed,” Jil Hales said. “Because it isn’t just the fine dining and casual restaurants that are in peril right now. Anyone cooking in Sonoma County with passion depends to varying degrees upon this food shed. And every one of those suppliers is hurting right now.”

These days, Barndiva customers pull up curbside to grab a BD cheeseburger and fries ($18) or New York steak frites glistening with garlicky chimichurri ($42). It’s been a dramatic pivot for the upscale contemporary American restaurant, where chef Rosas typically sends out appetizers on the restaurant’s regular dining-in menu, like delicate salmon tartare arranged with herb oil, avocado, jicama, papadum chips and espelette ($19) and entrées such as Spanish octopus bathed in spicy harissa broth with rapini and chickpeas under a crown of pickled onions and toasted pecans ($28).

Barndiva had never done any significant amount of takeout before, Hales said. On top of that, the team has had to institute delivery, offering free service to Healdsburg, Windsor and Geyserville. Yet the transition has been successful, down to the staff, wearing disposable gloves, carefully tucking food into plant-based recyclable packaging.

The biggest challenge came when a key kitchen staff member had to step out almost immediately once the shelter-in-place order came into effect to care for his three small children at home. “We understood that,” Hales said. “Fortunately, our core staff is cross-trained and has great energy, so they are able to work multiple positions.”

Everyone is pitching in wherever needed, in fact, making this a rare time when a Barndiva meal can be hand-delivered to a diner’s home by general manager Lukka Feldman or cocktail manager Isabel Hales, the Hales’ daughter.

“We got things going surprisingly swiftly,” Hales said. “The most time was spent rethinking the menu with an eye on dishes that would be most missed by our regular patrons, and crucially, how does a great dish make the journey to arrive at the desired temperature and intact?”

To that end, much of the lunch and dinner menus focus on simpler fare, including a fried chicken sandwich with kosher pickles and kewpie mayo on a Downtown Bakery bun ($15) or a Jackson Family greens salad tossed with daily changing spring vegetables and yuzu vinaigrette packaged on the side ($12). Some longtime signatures appear, too, including an eight-piece serving of golden Laura Chenel chevre croquettes finished with lavender honey ($10) and a pulled chicken salad tossed with romaine, blue cheese, garlic croutons and Cabernet Sauvignon vinaigrette ($17).