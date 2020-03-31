Subscribe

Canine Companions livestreams labrador-golden retriever puppies being raised in Santa Rosa

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 31, 2020, 3:13PM
If you're looking for something to brighten your day, Canine Companions' livestream of eight labrador-golden retriever mix puppies in Santa Rosa may do the trick.

Viewers can watch the 6-week-old puppies eat, sleep and play from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until the dogs are relocated to begin their training to become assistance dogs.

Kerinne Levy, national research program manager for Canine Companions, is currently fostering the puppies and their mother, Wazy, at her Santa Rosa home due to the shelter-in-place order.

The nonprofit, which provides people with disabilities and veterans with assistance dogs, has hosted livestreams of puppies before, but this one is proving to be more popular due to coverage by CNN, said Michelle Williams, marketing and public relations coordinator for the nonprofit.

"It hit CNN," Levy said. "At 7 a.m., there were 400 people watching. I wasn't quite expecting that. There's been a ton of great feedback, and people really love it."

Puppies training to become assistance dogs typically begin their training at about 8 weeks old, Williams said. But because of the pandemic, Levy could be caring for the puppies for a bit longer, and the livestream will be available for at least a few more weeks.

Watch the livestream below:

