Tell Us: Do you have any easy, affordable recipes to share?

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 7, 2020, 3:37PM
The avid and not-so-avid home cooks of Sonoma County have been busy feeding their families three times a day since the county and the state gave orders to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are one of them, perhaps you have come to appreciate the age-old adage: necessity is the mother of invention.

Have you come up with any quick, easy and affordable dishes that have spun humble pantry items, freezer essentials or garden produce into culinary gold?

If so, we would like to feature your recipe — original or significantly adapted — in a future Sonoma Feast section.

Please send a digital photo of you and your finished dish, along with the recipe and approximate serving size, to diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. Include your name, your city and a phone number where you can be reached.

