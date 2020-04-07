Subscribe

Dear Abby: Spoiled niece has history of misbehaving at parties

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
April 7, 2020, 6:29AM

Dear Abby: My husband and I want to host a college graduation party for our son. The problem is, one of my sisters has four children — three teenagers and an 11-year-old who doesn’t behave at parties. My sister calls her “Our Little Precious.” She and her husband come to events, ignore the kids and want this to be their time to “relax.” Another sister has two teenagers who are very well behaved.

My husband wants to ban Little Precious from the graduation party and invite the well-behaved teenagers. I agree with my husband that I do not want another party ruined, especially since my son worked so hard to graduate. But I don’t want to cause a permanent rift in the family either. My sister is very stubborn, hot-tempered and clueless. Advice?

— Sister in the Middle

Dear Sister: Your son deserves to celebrate the milestone he has earned without the distraction of an unruly child casting a shadow over the event. Consider having a small gathering for immediate family only, and something larger at another time that includes your son’s friends as well as your own. Or invite your sister and her family with the proviso that if Little Precious acts up, they will leave and take her home. Precious, my foot!

