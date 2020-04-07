Subscribe

How to make hearty, comforting potato soup

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 7, 2020, 4:13PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Last week, the administration’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, suggested we stop going to grocery stores. We’re being told not to leave our homes without masks. Judging from comments on social media, an increasing number of people are heeding this advice. Readers of this column have been asking for suggestions about how to safely secure what they need, especially fresh fruits and vegetables

If you want to shop outside of home, your best option remains our local farmers markets.

If you feel safest staying home or arranging a curb-side pick up, there are an increasing number of possibilities. Farmers, ranchers, farm market managers, wholesale distributors and local retailers are rising to the occasion, with partnerships, online stores, home delivery and pickup.

New this week is Tom and Dom’s Drive Thru (tomanddomsdrivethru.square.site). Tom Noble of Armstrong Valley Farm and Dominique Cortara of Dominique’s Sweets have created an online store with the farm’s current harvest and Dominique’s seasonal treats, including hot cross buns and Easter Baskets filled with Easter macarons.

You create your own box by choosing items on the website and paying online. Certain pastries must be ordered by Wednesday, April 8. Pick up your order this Friday, April 10, at the farm, just north of Guerneville (you’ll get a pick-up time when you place your order).

The farm’s carrots are particularly delicious. The tiny ones, which I enjoy steamed and dressed with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and cumin, also make great dog treats. I poach them in chicken stock and use them in place of commercial treats.

The Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market has set up an online store at thesantarosafarmersmarket.com, with products such as herbs, mushrooms and honey.

FEED Sonoma offers local products such as a bin of produce, honey, eggs and bee pollen, at feedsonoma.com. When you order, you choose among several locations to pick up your order. Or you can get home delivery, with an extra charge.

Third Street Aleworks has teamed with Andy’s Produce, Golden Gate Meats and Franco American Bakery.

Meat boxes are $40 for 10 pounds of beef, pork or chicken. Bread boxes, $12, include a loaf of sliced bread, hamburger and hot dog buns and sandwich rolls. Produce boxes, $20 each, have about 16 different fruits and vegetables, their choice, not yours.

To order, visit thirdstreetaleworks.com. Several other grocery delivery and pick-up boxes are in the works. If you are using a pick-up or delivery service not included here, please feel free to email me about it.

------

Potato soup is one of the easiest soups to make successfully at home. My version can be enjoyed as is or used as a template for variations.

My favorite combinations follow the main recipe. The soup is particularly useful when you have a lot of greens on hand and aren’t sure how to enjoy them. The soup is quite flexible and can serve vegans, vegetarians and omnivores.

Potato Soup Template

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2-3 tablespoons olive oil, coconut oil or butter

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 carrot, trimmed and cut into small dice, optional

3-4 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

— Kosher salt

2 pounds red (or other waxy variety) potatoes, scrubbed and sliced

2 cups stock of choice, optional

1 bay leaf

— Black pepper in a mill

Put the fat into a large soup pot set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and carrot, if using, and sauté gently until it is soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, sauté 1 minute more and season with salt.

Add the potatoes, stir and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes. Season lightly with salt and add the stock, if using, and enough water to cover the potatoes by about 2 inches.

Increase the heat to high, bring the liquid to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaf.

The soup can be enjoyed as is, with nothing more than a few turns of black pepper, or it can serve as a foundation for any of the variations below. You can leave it chunky if you prefer or purée it with an immersion blender. If the soup seems a bit too thick, thin with a bit of water.

Enjoy hot or chilled. The soup will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 3 to 4 days.

Options and variations:

Top each serving of soup with a generous dollop of plain whole milk yogurt and a generous shake of your favorite hot sauce.

Top each serving with fried and crumbled bacon.

With spinach: Wash about 8 ounces of spinach, chop it if the leaves are large and sauté it in a bit of olive oil until it just wilts. Add 2 cloves of garlic, put through a garlic press, and a spritz of fresh lemon juice. Stir into the soup, let cool briefly and purée with an immersion blender until smooth. Taste and correct for salt and pepper. Add a dollop of creme fraiche or plain yogurt to each serving.

With kale, chard, sorrel or the greens of beets, turnips, radishes or other greens: Wash, chop and sauté a generous bunch of greens until just tender in a bit of olive oil. Add some chopped Italian parsley or chopped spinach, season with salt and stir into the soup once the potatoes are tender. Cook for about 5 minutes, let cool briefly and purée with an immersion blender. Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

With broccoli: Cut or break a medium head of broccoli into small pieces and steam it until it is just tender. Add to the soup when the potatoes are tender, along with the grated zest of a lemon. Purée the soup with an immersion blender, taste and correct for salt. Season with black pepper.

With tomatoes: Add a 14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes to the soup once the potatoes are tender. Cook 10 minutes more, cool slightly and purée with an immersion blender. Top each serving with chopped fresh Italian parsley or fresh cilantro leaves and a dollop of creme fraiche.

With poblanos and serranos: Sear 7 or 8 poblanos and 1 or 2 serranos directly over high heat until the skins are blackened. When cool enough to handle, remove the skins, cut out the stem and seed core and mince the chiles. When the potatoes are tender, stir in the chopped chiles and the grated zest of a lime. Sprinkle each serving with chopped cilantro.

With Cheddar cheese: Add 2 cups (8 ounces) grated Cheddar to the soup, along with ½ teaspoon ground cayenne and several turns of black pepper. Purée with an immersion blender, taste and correct for salt.

With Cheddar cheese and sausage: Fry a pound of spicy sausage until done, cool and cut into very small dice. Sauté 5 or 6 garlic cloves in the fat or in a bit of olive for 2 minutes; do not let it burn. Stir in 2 teaspoons of chipotle powder or similar ground chile. When the potatoes are tender, purée the soup using an immersion blender. Add the sausage, garlic and 2 cups of grated Cheddar cheese. Season with black pepper, taste and correct for salt.

With cabbage and bacon: Fry 5 or 6 slices of bacon until just crisp; transfer the bacon to absorbent paper to drain. Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of the fat and add about 6 cups of very thinly-sliced green cabbage. Sauté until the cabbage is tender, about 10 to 12 minutes. Season with salt and add a generous handful of chopped Italian parsley. Purée the soup or leave it chunky, stir in the cabbage and parsley, taste and correct for salt and pepper. Chop or crumble the bacon and sprinkle on each serving.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine