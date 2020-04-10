Subscribe

Take a break from the news with backyard bird watching

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 10, 2020, 12:49PM
With all the parks in the county off-limits until further notice, many people stuck at home are consigned to discover the wonders of nature in their own backyards.

Find a seat in the sun and watch a flurry of avian activity without stepping past your own property line.

This is spring and the air is fluttering and trilling with birds mating, molting, building nests and having chicks. Even if your backyard is little more than a balcony or patio, it’s likely there are birds to observe.

Tim Zahner and his wife, Christy, social distancing at home in Windsor, put in native plants several years ago to make their small front and backyards more friendly to birds and other flying creatures. He is careful to not prune too much, to leave some cover for birds.

Now it’s paying off with an entertaining array of avian visitors at a time when their lives, like almost everyone else’s, have slowed.

“It’s crazy, because across the street is a park and it’s a monoculture,” he said. “The difference is astounding between my yard and across the street. When you just have grass, you don’t get a lot of variety.”

Passing by their window is a large cast of birds, from goldfinches and Anna’s hummingbirds to towhees, bluebirds, blue jays and titmice.

“It gives you a chance to turn away from the drama, either on TV or in the news,” Zahner said of the simple pleasure of backyard birdwatching. “You get to see a wonderful little diversion of birds just going about their day, doing their thing and not worried. They’re like a little smile, a flying emoji.”

Quiet time

The Zahners keep a bird identification book and binoculars handy, since there’s a thrill of the hunt aspect to birdwatching, like an Easter Egg hunt in the air.

Their morning ritual is to drink coffee, read the paper and watch the flurry of visitors at the goldfinch feeder visible through a side window.

The slowing down of social activity, with fewer cars and other ambient noises, has made bird activity more evident and bird songs more easily heard, Zahner said. One of his neighbors even started recording bird sounds on her phone.

Marina Chang and her husband, Craig, a bird biologist who studied seabirds in Hawaii, are avid birders and often combine birdwatching with travel. Now that they’re hunkered down at home, they’re enjoying the lively local bird scene in their own Bennett Valley yard, shaded by oaks.

“We were looking out the window and suddenly we saw these swallows swooping around. Those were the first of the year,” Marina said.

April is an excellent time to tune into the birds, with native songbirds and newly returning migratory birds courting and nest building, said Veronica Bowers, who runs the Native Songbird Care & Conservation at her home in Sebastopol. Here she treats sick and injured birds, a task for which she usually has volunteer help.

“It’s been a little intense. The bird season has begun. Fortunately, I have just two little guys in care and a bunch of adults,” said Bowers, now a one-woman operation after having to furlough her 14 to 20 volunteers for safety reasons due to the coronavirus. “But I’m making do and hoping nature is kind to us over the next couple of months.” That means fewer patients in the infirmary.

Right now she has about 30  birds to care for. By early summer it will soar to 250 to 300  sick and injured birds and needy chicks.

In the meantime, among the birds in her garden, there is no social distancing.

It makes for a fascinating show. Most people think of birdwatching as simply spotting different species and varieties of birds. But you can also simply observe their behavior for no-cost entertainment.

“The beautiful thing about birds is that they can connect anyone to the natural world if you just watch,” Bowers said. “And now is a fun time to observe. You see so many different things happening. You see courtship behavior and territorial behavior. You hear a lot of birdsong, something songbirds do to attract a mate and let neighboring birds know, ‘This is my territory.’ ”

What to listen for

One thing cherished by bird lovers you can tune into now is “the dawn chorus.”

“In the morning before the sun begins to rise, you hear a lot of birdsong, with everybody waking up and saying, ‘This is my territory.’ ‘This is my mate.’ Or, ‘I don’t have a mate yet but I’m looking for one.’ The dawn chorus is one big solicitation for sex, but it’s beautiful and it’s one of the reasons I love to sleep with my window open at night,” Bowers said.

The chorus will get louder with more diversity in song as more migratory birds return to the North Coast, joining those that are here year-around. One bird with a particularly sweet song is the black-headed grosbeak with its whistled song that rises and falls like a robin’s but is longer, sweeter and more varied.

The Cornell Ornithological Lab at allaboutbirds.org is a great resource for identifying birds and learning about their behaviors. You also listen to audio recordings of their songs and calls on their website.

Listen, Bowers said, for different vocalizations songbirds use. They may be sounding warning calls if a Cooper’s hawk or other predatory bird is in the area. Robins and chickadees, she said, are good sentinels.

“And if the neighborhood cat is in the yard, you will hear many different calls from many different species,” she said. “One thing I notice in our garden is when the spotted towhee is upset, a snake or a fox is coming through the garden. He has a different call for each of these predators.”

Although they also are songbirds, crows and scrub jays are predators of other songbirds.

“They eat the eggs and babies and sometimes the adults of other species. So if you see a scrub jay snooping around, they’re looking to predate somebody else’s nest,” Bowers said. “Nature is rough sometimes.”

For that reason Bowers recommends not putting out the welcome mat for crows and jays by feeding them during breeding season, which begins in mid-February and lasts into September.

Bird behavior

If you see a bird capture an insect or worm but not eat it right away, it’s probably taking it to the nest for its chicks. It can be fun to follow its path to see where it is nesting. This is common behavior with phoebes, juncos, towhees and mockingbirds. And if you see a titmouse feeding another titmouse a juicy caterpillar, he’s probably courting. This is the avian equivalent of a box of chocolates or a dozen roses.

You may notice another odd behavior — birds that appear to be attacking windows or rear-view mirrors on cars. It’s all about hormones.

“They don’t realize it’s simply a reflection of themselves. This indicates that a bird is trying to secure territory in that area. Species like towhees see their reflection and attack it because they think it’s a rival,” Bowers said.

Nest building is fast and furious. Bowers was observing a chestnut-backed chickadee pulling tufts of moss from the trunk of a live oak and flying into a nest cavity to deliver the moss to its mate, busy building the nest, just like dad making a run to Home Depot.

Black phoebes make mud nests on the sides of structures, even your house.

Another thing to observe at this time of year is molting. The white-crowned, golden-crowned and fox sparrows may be looking a little mangy. But they are shedding so they can grow new plumage to give them an edge when they head north to their breeding grounds.

Sometimes the activity can get a little racy, with lovemaking in plain view.

“April is high season for our nonmigratory species,” Bowers said. “But the real crescendo is at the end of May and the beginning of June. By then, all the resident species are nesting and raising young. And all the migratory songbirds have returned, found a mate, built a nest, hatched their eggs and they’re raising their young.”

If you want to be a good host, keep your cats indoors, put out a little water and refrain from cutting back tree limbs and vegetation until fall to avoid disturbing nesting birds.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

