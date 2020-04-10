After the pandemic: Sonoma County thought leaders wonder if coronavirus will lead to lasting changes

The crisis over coronavirus has thrust the country into a massive social experiment.

One week we’re going about our daily business and the next, we’re all pushed inside, stores and businesses close, office buildings empty, cities become ghost towns and every gathering, from live concerts to Sunday church services, abruptly stops.

Situations unheard of in recent history — long grocery store lines, empty shelves, parks and beaches shuttered and a flood of canceled weddings, graduations, funerals and other important life events — are only inconveniences measured next to the harsher reality that more than 15,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 and hundreds of thousands have been infected in a crisis made worse by critical shortages of protective gear and life-saving ventilators.

The stoppage has had cataclysmic economic consequences. Businesses struggle, job losses are widespread and we see the investments we depend on for income and retirement shrink.

Eventually, a world put on pause will get the signal to restart. What will that world look like, when we finally surface from our homes and inch back into public places after weeks, if not months, of relative confinement? Can we return to the normal we experienced before March of 2020? Or will the new normal that has compressed the footprint of our lives lead to significant changes in the social order and shift how we live and behave and socialize?

We asked several North Bay thought leaders how they envision our post-pandemic society. What changes, sociologically and psychologically, may emerge?

The Rev. Stephen Shaver, rector of the Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa, said people may appreciate things they once took for granted.

“I hope it will make us value being together more, because we’ve tasted what it is like not to be able to,” he said. “Certainly, for us as a faith tradition, it’s about being together and touching one another. Sacraments, baptisms, sharing red wine — when you can’t do that, there’s a lack. And in a way, they will sweeten our desire and appreciation for actually being able to touch each other and to be there physically in a shared space.”

But at 37, Shaver, who lived in Russia as a teenager and experienced bread lines and rationing, is also a realist. He wonders if the prolonged social separation will push some people deeper into isolation.

“If there is one fear for me, it’s that this will just encourage some people to withdraw from one another more, and it will increase the divide between rich and poor and those who have resources to ride this out comfortably and those who don’t,” he said. “It may encourage some people to stay home and live in their virtual world.”

A father of two whose youngest is only several months old, Shaver, on the leading edge of the millennial generation, thinks there may be some positive effects from the forced slowdown of a society where everyone had been moving about at high speed.

“Actually, there is an invitation to do less and pare down,” he said. “When real suffering is happening and real grieving and people are dying and there is danger and fear, we need to clear some space for the emotional and spiritual weight of that. I hope after we get past these weeks we are more gentle with one another, we let things go and do less and do what is important.”