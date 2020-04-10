Sidewalk floral therapy helps Sonoma County’s homebound

Our gardens are more important than ever.

Spring beckons us into our parks, but the eagerly awaited wildflower walks and hiking in the vibrant landscapes to admire the advent and explosion of nature are temporarily forbidden.

For many, the glowing chartreuse and pastel new foliage is something we largely now have to admire from the windows of our cars or from quiet roadsides. Wildflowers on rocky outcrops along roads appear as exquisitely rendered as still life Dutch paintings from centuries ago, so close out the car window as we whisk by, but as inaccessible to touch and smell and sensation as the paintings themselves.

At a distance, glowing green fields backed by rugged scenery and populated by oaks with stories to tell from before our time form the backdrops of our communal spring existence. Many parks and public gardens are closed, but we still have our neighborhoods to sustain us. Our gardens are important now, not just for ourselves but for all those who walk by inhaling the invigorating air and life of spring.

A walk outside brings many benefits. Practicing correct social distancing is a paradoxical experience. Many people cross the road or pause at a distance to avoid contact — but how many now smile and wave compared to before? The majority. I admit I haven’t felt so close to so many complete strangers as now. As we avoid, we figuratively hug. We are friends without meeting.

Temperatures are mild and the air is elixir-like. Each step outside feels like a fortification to health and well-being. Life seems reaffirmed. Calm dwells in the outdoors and helps us to better encounter the new realities present for each and every one of us.

Sidewalk floral therapy abounds in the fresh air washed clean from recent rain and the many spring blooming plants.

If only this elixir could be bottled. Walking down the street can be an adventure in discovery. Each excursion reveals treasure to enjoy and changes by the week and time of day. From the last heavy scents of waxy daphne and nodding narcissus flowers, now more delicate fragrances waft through the spring air. Mahonia, also known as berberis or Oregon grape, is a native, holly-leaved evergreen shrub with dense clusters of sweetly scented, bright yellow flowers followed by deep blue-purple berries very attractive to birds.

There are several species that do well in our area. All are drought-resistant, deer-resistant and very low maintenance. Berberis aquifolium has sweetly scented flowers often unappreciated except by early foraging bees. When temperatures warm, the white-flowered akebia vine casts its spicy scent in the late afternoon and evening. The small, nodding, bell-shaped flowers are almost the same color as the pale green leaves and hide among them, each year leaving us to wonder where the scent is coming from. The soft violet-purple blooms and perfume of wisteria is readying to abduct us from reality to a place of romance. You wish you could wear a scarf made of it.

Sweet osmanthus or osmanthus fragrans is the epitome of subtlety. Tiny white flowers hide in a very ordinary and nondescript shrub yet emit one of the most uplifting floral fragrances. In our area it blooms most of the summer and into the fall. This shrub prefers afternoon shade or filtered light except near the coast and does need regular water and compost. In the coldest sites it may get frosted some years.

Osmanthus heterophyllus, the holly-leaf osmanthus, is a much more robust, large and hardy shrub with deep green, holly-like leaves and large, distinct branches. It is a profuse fall bloomer and can perfume a large area. A huge, very old specimen grows next to the courthouse in Ukiah.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool