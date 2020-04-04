Subscribe

Dear Abby: How do I tell my boyfriend he can't live with me when he's out of prison?

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
April 4, 2020, 1:23PM
Dear Abby: My boyfriend of 15 years is in prison. We have two children together. Our relationship has been rough. We had a fight, and he went to jail for it. Another reason he went to prison is he violated his probation and failed to report.

I take the kids to see him, and he still wants us to be together. He has nowhere to go when he gets out. How do I tell him I don’t want him back at my house without him retaliating on me?

— Afraid in Texas

Dear Afraid: This is how. Tell him plainly that because of the circumstances that sent him to jail, you no longer want him living under your roof. It’s bad for the children. Therefore, he will be finding other living arrangements when he is released.

He may not like it, but please remember you owe him nothing. You have to stand your ground for your children’s sake. Should he stalk or threaten you in any way, go to the police. Tell them you are afraid of him and why, and ask about a restraining order because he is violent.

-----

