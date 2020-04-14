Subscribe

How to make multiple meals out of leftover chicken or pork

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 14, 2020, 11:13AM
As the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip across the country, more people are donating dollars and acts of kindness to those in need, from underemployed restaurant workers to overtired health care providers.

There’s even a national holiday — Pay it Forward Day on April 28 — that commemorates that household phrase, the act of responding to a person’s kindness by being kind to someone else.

In the kitchen, where we’re now feeding our families three meals a day as we shelter in place, home cooks also can “pay it forward” by making one meal centered around a hearty protein, then gifting our and friends with two or three leftover meals that are equally delicious and nutritious.

Santa Rosa Chef Mei Ibach grew up in a large family in Southeast Asia and has always cooked this way, using a morsel of leftover protein to create an array of hearty comfort foods.

“In Asia, meat is a scarcity in many developing countries, so we often just use a small amount of meat with a lot of starch and vegetables,” she said.

“The meat adds flavor and creates a family meal. It’s more affordable to feed a whole family that way.”

To help readers try out this concept in the kitchen, Ibach shared two base recipes — one for a Roast Chicken with Curry Powder, the other for a Braised Pork Butt with Kimchi. Each dish can be stretched into two or more meals, depending on how many people you are feeding.

Ibach said she first tasted the traditional Korean pork dish in the homes of friends while traveling throughout Asia.

“You don’t usually get that dish in the restaurant,” she said. “It has its own complexity from the kimchi itself. When you add kimchi to any kind of meat and slow cook it, the enzymes from the kimchi break down and flavor the meat.”

Ibach likes to use fresh kimchi, which is made with brined cabbage, chile peppers, ginger, lots of garlic and fish sauce. You can buy fresh kimchi in markets such as Oliver’s, where it is found in the refrigerator case (aged kimchi doesn’t need to be refrigerated).

As spin-off recipes for the pork dish, Ibach came up with a traditional fried rice — often eaten for breakfast in Asia — and a fun, fusion recipe for kimchi pork tacos.

The authentic, Malaysian version of the chef’s Roast Chicken with Curry Powder recipe originally appeared in John Ash’s 2013 cookbook, “Culinary Birds,” but Ibach simplified the recipe for our readers using ingredients everyone has in their spice cabinet — curry powder, salt and pepper.

What’s important is the technique for the spice rub: she rubs the spices on the skin but also under the skin and inside the cavity, so the bird is seasoned inside and out. This step can be done a day in advance, for added flavor.

She also throws fresh ginger and garlic in the cavity, then roasts the bird at high heat for an hour, letting it rest for 20 minutes after it comes out of the oven. The result is a succulent bird with crispy skin and curry flavor dispersed throughout.

“I usually serve the chicken with rice, vegetables and a homemade chile sauce on the side,” she said. “You could sauté some chard, kale or bok choi — any vegetable you like.”

After you strip the leftover chicken meat off the bone, be sure to throw the carcass into a stock pot with some onions, carrots, parsley and spices, bring it to a boil, then simmer it for a few hours. That will give you lots of hearty stock to freeze or refrigerate.

As spin-off dishes, Ibach suggested using the leftover meat and stock to create a simple chicken soup with ramen noodles and rice-stick noodle stir-fry with chicken and vegetables.

“The fried noodles are called Mee Siam,” she said. “It’s a popular street food in Singapore and Malaysia.”

Don’t worry about leaving some vegetables out or subbing in other vegetables, she said. You also could add the pork to the stir-fry and the soup for a different flavoring, or make the tacos and fried rice with the chicken.

The variations are infinite and limited only by your ingenuity and your produce drawer.

“It’s like making a whole new meal,” she said. “All Asian recipes are very user-friendly.”

_____

The following recipes are from Mei Ibach, culinary arts teacher at El Molino High School in Forestville.

Kimchi is a traditional, Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables, especially cabbage, made with a wide range of seasonings, including garlic, ginger and hot spices. You can find fresh kimchi in the refrigerator case at grocery stores like Oliver’s and Asian markets.

Braised Pork Butt with Kimchi

Makes 4 to 6 servings

3-4 pounds pork butt, excess fat trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

2½ cups homemade or store-bought fresh kimchi

1 large yellow onion, cut into 1-inch slices

2 carrots, cut into large dice (optional)

1 medium whole fresh garlic or about 6 to 8 cloves, peeled and lightly crushed

5 cups chicken or beef stock, homemade or store-bought

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1½ tablespoons brown sugar

For garnish:

2 cups shredded red and green cabbage

¼ cup thinly sliced green onion

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a Dutch oven, combine the pork butt pieces, kimchi, garlic and onion, carrot, chicken or beef stock, fish sauce and sugar. Stir to combine and make sure the pork is immersed in the stock.

Cover with the lid and cook in the preheated oven for 1 hour, stir it with a spoon, then reduce the oven heat to 350 degrees and cook for another 2 hours in the oven or until the pork butt is tender and cooked through.

Transfer the braised pork onto a platter lined with shredded fresh green or red cabbage and garnish with green onion and toasted sesame seeds. Serve with rice or noodles as the main course.

Strain the juices into a sauce pan, bring to a simmer on the stove, then turn down to low, reducing the liquid for at least a half hour. Pour 2 tablespoons of the juices back over the pork (reserving 3½ cups pork with juices for the Kimchi Fried Rice and Kimchi Taco recipes, below.)

Slow cooker version: For an alternative cooking option, bring the stock and aromatics to a boil in a stock pot, then add the pork butt pieces and the liquid into a slow cooker and cook for 3 to 4 hours on high heat. Reduce to low heat for one hour or until the meat is tender and cooked through. There will be more juices, so reduce down for longer.

_____

It is best to make the rice the day before for this classic leftover dish from China. It has countless variations, depending on what produce and leftovers you have, so feel free to substitute other vegetables. You could also add tender greens like baby spinach.

Braised Pork Butt Kimchi Fried Rice

Makes 3 to 4 servings

For the sauce:

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

2 tablespoons fish or soy sauce

½ teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon hot sauce, like sriracha or sambal oelek (optional)

For the rice:

2 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoon minced shallot

2 eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups cooked white rice, preferably day-old rice

1½ cups shredded pork slices, plus juices from the leftover braised pork butt

½ cup frozen sweet corn

½ cup fresh or frozen peas

For garnish :

¼ cup thinly-sliced green onion

¼ cup toasted cashew or peanut

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds (optional)

For the sauce: Combine the oyster, fish or soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar and hot sauce (if using) in a small bowl and mix well with a fork.

For the rice: Preheat a skillet or a wok over medium heat, add the oil, sauté the garlic and shallot for 2 minutes or until golden brown, add the eggs and stir to scramble.

Add the sauce mixture, cooked rice, pork slices and the pork juices and stir-fry with a metal spatula until all ingredients are combined. Stir the frozen corn and peas into the rice mixture and stir-fry for about 5 to 8 minutes or until fragrant.

Transfer to a serving plate, garnish with green onion and cashews or peanuts and sprinkle sesame seeds on top. Serve hot.

_____

This taco is a play on the Kogi Truck Kimchi Tacos popularized by chef Roy Choi of Los Angeles, who puts kimchi on his tacos.

Braised Pork with Kimchi Tacos

Makes 3 to 4 servings

4- 6 corn tortillas (preferably from La Tortilla Factory)

2 cups shredded, cooked Braised Pork with Kimchi (preheated)

For the coleslaw:

3 cups coleslaw mixture (store-bought)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1½ tablespoons Mexican or regular sour cream

— Juice of 1 lime

— Salt and ground black pepper

For garnish:

1 avocado, peeled and cut into 1-inch wedges

½ cup fresh tomato salsa or pico de gallo

— Sprigs of cilantro

Preheat the tortillas on a hot skillet over low heat for 1 to 2 minutes or until warm, or microwave the tortillas in a sealed Ziplock bag for 1 minute.

For the coleslaw: In a small mixing bowl, combine the coleslaw cabbage mixture, mayonnaise, sour cream, lime, salt and pepper to taste.

To serve: Place a generous amount of shredded pork slices on each taco on a serving plate.

Top each with 2 tablespoons coleslaw and garnish with avocado, salsa or pico de gallo and cilantro and serve immediately.

_____

You can put the dry rub on the chicken a day in advance and let it sit in the fridge, covered, overnight before cooking. You can also put the dry rub on the chicken a few hours before cooking.

After you serve the chicken below, shred and refrigerate the leftover meat and use the carcass to make 5 cups of stock for the two leftover recipes.

Roast Chicken with Curry Powder

Makes 6 servings

4 pound whole chicken, prefer organic

2 teaspoon plus kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Madras curry powder

4-6 cloves fresh garlic

2 ounces fresh ginger, thinly sliced

Pat dry the chicken with paper towel, using your fingers to gently loosen skin covering breast and thighs. Combine the salt, pepper and curry powder in a small ramekin and rub the spice mixture under the skin, the meat surface and the cavity. Place garlic and ginger in the cavity of the chicken. Tuck the wings behind the back.

Place the chicken on a roasting pan with a wire rack and let sit for 1-2 hours in the refrigerator, breast facing upright.

Adjust the oven rack to center position and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Roast the chicken for 45 minutes without cover, then increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees and roast the chicken for 15 minutes more or until the skin is charred and golden brown.

A meat thermometer stuck into the thickest part of the chicken should reach 160-165 degrees.

Remove the chicken from the oven and let sit for 20 minutes before carving into 8 pieces to serve as the main or side dish (reserving 3 cups meat for Stir-fry Rice-Stick Noodles and Ramen Noodle Soup recipes below).

Chef’s Note: If the chicken looks too brown or charred and is still undercooked, loosely wrap foil over the chicken to prevent the breast from charring and continue to roast until the chicken is cooked through to 160-165 degrees.

_____

Mee Siam (Siamese noodles) is a popular one-dish meal in Singapore and Malaysia made from rice noodles topped with chicken, shrimp or tofu and a shredded omelet.

Stir-Fry Rice-Stick Noodles with Leftover Chicken and Spring Vegetables (Singapore Mee Siam)

Makes 4 servings

For the stir-fry sauce:

¼ cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon Madras curry powder

1 tablespoon fish or soy sauce

1½ teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon ketchup

½ package of rice stick vermicelli noodles, presoaked in hot water for 20 minutes and drained

3 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

½ cup thinly sliced leek, optional

1 tablespoon minced shallot

2 teaspoon minced garlic

1 ½ cups thinly sliced leftover Roast Chicken with Curry Powder

2 cups Swiss chard or baby spinach

2 cups bean sprouts (reserve ½ cup for garnish)

1-2 teaspoons hot sauce like sriracha, sambal oelek or any hot sauce (optional)

2 eggs, with 2 tablespoons water added and lightly beaten

For garnish:

1 sheet thin-cooked egg omelet (recipe follows)

½ cup bean sprouts

¼ cup thinly-sliced green onion or spring onion, white and green part

For the stir-fry sauce: Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.

For the noodles: Preheat oil in a wok or large deep skillet over medium-hot heat and sauté the onion, leek (if using), shallot and garlic for 2 minutes or until slightly brown.

Add the noodles and stir-fry sauce, constantly stirring the noodles until coated with the sauce, then stir in the chicken slices, Swiss chard (or spinach) and stir-fry for 8 to 10 minutes until the sauce is incorporated into the noodles, adding the hot sauce if desired. Add more liquid if necessary to cook the noodles until cooked through.

For the omelet garnish: Preheat 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil in a medium sauté pan and whisk 1 egg with 1 tablespoon water. Add the egg and swirl the pan around until a thin omelet is formed and cook for 2 minutes or until the omelet is set. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1-inch strips.

Transfer egg strips to the noodle plate and add the bean sprouts and green (or spring) onion garnish. Serve.

_____

A staple of college students, ramen noodles are also popular with folks who are sheltering in place and want to keep affordable pantry items on hand.

This recipe adds a twist to the “just-add-water” soup mix by calling for chicken stock and meat, fresh greens and a hearty garnish of soft-boiled egg.

Ramen Noodle Soup with Roasted Curry-Spiced Chicken

Makes 4 servings

4 cups chicken stock, homemade or store-bought

1½ cup shredded chicken slices

2 packages instant ramen noodles

2 packages ramen seasoning (included in the package)

2 ounces baby spinach or Swiss chard

— Salt and ground white pepper to taste (optional)

For garnish:

1 tablespoon thinly-sliced green onion

4-8 cilantro sprigs, stem and leaves

2 soft-boiled egg, cut into halves

1 small sheet of seaweed (2 inch by 2 inch triangle sheet)

In a medium stock pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil, add the chicken slices and the ramen noodles and cook for 5-8 minutes or until the noodles are cooked al dente. Then add the spinach or Swiss chard and simmer for 1-2 minutes.

Add the seasoning package and adjust the seasoning. If necessary, add more salt or ground white pepper to taste.

To serve: Divide and ladle the chicken noodle soup into individual soup bowls, garnish with green onion and cilantro and place half of a soft-boiled egg on the side with a sheet of seaweed.

Serve immediately.

____

This fresh chile sauce is a delicious condiment to accompany any Asian or Western dish made from roasted chicken.

Fresh Chili-Ginger Sauce

Makes about 1 cup

2 ounces fresh ginger (or about ½ cup), peeled and cut into medium dice

6 -8 fresh Fresno red chile or any other red chile pepper, stem removed and cut into slices

2 tablespoon or more rice-bran or canola oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon fine kosher salt

4 cloves fresh garlic, peeled

— Juice of 1 lime

In a food processor, combine all ingredients and puree for 1 minute or until smooth.

Transfer to an air-tight jar or container. Sauce can be refrigerated up to 1 week or can be frozen up to 1 to 2 months.

Chef’s note: Remove chile pepper’s seeds to reduce heat.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

