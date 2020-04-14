How to make multiple meals out of leftover chicken or pork

As the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grip across the country, more people are donating dollars and acts of kindness to those in need, from underemployed restaurant workers to overtired health care providers.

There’s even a national holiday — Pay it Forward Day on April 28 — that commemorates that household phrase, the act of responding to a person’s kindness by being kind to someone else.

In the kitchen, where we’re now feeding our families three meals a day as we shelter in place, home cooks also can “pay it forward” by making one meal centered around a hearty protein, then gifting our and friends with two or three leftover meals that are equally delicious and nutritious.

Santa Rosa Chef Mei Ibach grew up in a large family in Southeast Asia and has always cooked this way, using a morsel of leftover protein to create an array of hearty comfort foods.

“In Asia, meat is a scarcity in many developing countries, so we often just use a small amount of meat with a lot of starch and vegetables,” she said.

“The meat adds flavor and creates a family meal. It’s more affordable to feed a whole family that way.”

To help readers try out this concept in the kitchen, Ibach shared two base recipes — one for a Roast Chicken with Curry Powder, the other for a Braised Pork Butt with Kimchi. Each dish can be stretched into two or more meals, depending on how many people you are feeding.

Ibach said she first tasted the traditional Korean pork dish in the homes of friends while traveling throughout Asia.

“You don’t usually get that dish in the restaurant,” she said. “It has its own complexity from the kimchi itself. When you add kimchi to any kind of meat and slow cook it, the enzymes from the kimchi break down and flavor the meat.”

Ibach likes to use fresh kimchi, which is made with brined cabbage, chile peppers, ginger, lots of garlic and fish sauce. You can buy fresh kimchi in markets such as Oliver’s, where it is found in the refrigerator case (aged kimchi doesn’t need to be refrigerated).

As spin-off recipes for the pork dish, Ibach came up with a traditional fried rice — often eaten for breakfast in Asia — and a fun, fusion recipe for kimchi pork tacos.

The authentic, Malaysian version of the chef’s Roast Chicken with Curry Powder recipe originally appeared in John Ash’s 2013 cookbook, “Culinary Birds,” but Ibach simplified the recipe for our readers using ingredients everyone has in their spice cabinet — curry powder, salt and pepper.

What’s important is the technique for the spice rub: she rubs the spices on the skin but also under the skin and inside the cavity, so the bird is seasoned inside and out. This step can be done a day in advance, for added flavor.

She also throws fresh ginger and garlic in the cavity, then roasts the bird at high heat for an hour, letting it rest for 20 minutes after it comes out of the oven. The result is a succulent bird with crispy skin and curry flavor dispersed throughout.

“I usually serve the chicken with rice, vegetables and a homemade chile sauce on the side,” she said. “You could sauté some chard, kale or bok choi — any vegetable you like.”