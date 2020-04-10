Pick up plants or Victory Garden starter packs at these garden events

SANTA ROSA

Order your veggies now

Every year the Harvest for the Hungry Garden in Santa Rosa throws the mother of all plant sales. Despite the coronavirus quarantine, organizers have decided not to pull the plug on the event. They’ll just change it to suit the times.

Instead of lining up and filing their carts and baskets, people can place an online order and pick up their starts the day of the sale without leaving their cars.

Volunteers have potted thousands of peppers, tomatoes and other vegetable and starts, along with dozens of flowers and habitat plants for the annual sale, which supports the garden and its efforts to provide fresh produce for people in need.

Buyers may schedule a pickup time online at the time they place their order. The deadline to place orders and make appointments for pickup is April 22. All of the available plants are listed with descriptions and prices at harvestgarden.org. The garden is at 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

SONOMA

Victory garden giveaway

The Sonoma Ecology Center is celebrating its 30th birthday by giving away Victory Garden starter packs to Sonoma Valley residents on a first-come, first-served basis April 25.

The center has been growing starts at Wee-Well Farms. Information on where to pick up the starter packs will be disclosed later. Check with sonomaecologycenter.org.

OCCIDENTAL

Plant takeout

Taking a cue from area restaurants, the Occidental Ecology Center will be selling food by takeout, but this food you have to cook yourself.

The center’s Mother Garden Nursery, which features an unusual and diverse selection of organically grown plant varieties, is open for online orders. Plant orders must be placed by Wednesdays for Saturday pickups. Visit OAEC.org to order. 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. 707-874-1557.

