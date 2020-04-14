Subscribe

Dear Abby: Mom tires of chauffeuring daughter without a license

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
April 14, 2020, 10:57AM
Updated 33 minutes ago

Dear Abby: My 20-year-old daughter refuses to get her driver’s license. She took the learner’s permit test four times when she was 16, failed it each time and gave up. She goes to college online and has a job at the local store. Next week she is going to be promoted to assistant manager.

I don’t work, but I’m tired of driving her around. We live in a small town that has no public transportation. Every time her father or I mention getting her license, she says, “Don’t start” or, “I don’t want to talk about it!” She doesn’t date, but is very involved in church. She has her own phone, which she pays for, and also pays for gas. She’s responsible in every way — she just REFUSES to drive!

— Tired of Being a Taxi Mom

Dear Tired: Your 20-year-old daughter is a smart cookie. Unlike you, she doesn’t have to worry about car payments, insurance premiums or the cost of parking. As long as you agree to chauffeur her around, she isn’t going to provide her own transportation. I suggest you encourage her to get a bicycle. And after four years, it’s time for her to take the driver’s test again.

