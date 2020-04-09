Subscribe

Safari West holding virtual Hunt for the Hare on Easter Sunday

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2020, 3:59PM
Updated 53 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Looking for ways to brighten Easter for your kids?

Safari West is holding an online version of Hunt for the Hare on Easter Sunday. Families can go to Safari West's Facebook page at 10 a.m. to watch the wildlife preserve's staff search for Mr. Hare, who gets lost on the property and leaves a trail of eggs for other animals to discover.

Safari West staff will answer children's questions about the animals on Facebook during the event to make the experience interactive, marketing director Aphrodite Caserta said.

A downloadable coloring book page will be made available before the event, and Safari West also is hosting an egg decorating contest. To enter, post a photo of your decorated eggs to Instagram with the hashtag #HuntForTheHare. Winners will receive gift cards from Safari West.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine