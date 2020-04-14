Seasonal Pantry: Farmers markets in west county taking orders

Our farmers markets, farm stands and food delivery services are doing well. Customers are following safety protocols, including observing social distancing. We are also, overall, shopping earlier. At about noon on Easter Sunday in Sebastopol, a number of vendors were already packing up, as they had sold everything they brought to the market, which normally wraps up at 1:30 p.m.

Regulations that allow farmers markets to stay open prohibit activities that encourage lingering. Music is forbidden, there are no tables and chairs and many restrooms have been locked or are available only to vendors. Sampling is not allowed and no cooking can be done on location; prepared foods must be prepackaged. The hope is that with these amenities unavailable, people will simply shop quickly and leave.

Customers are asked to wear a mask or other facial covering and to approach booths one at a time, instead of grouping around a vendor’s selections. Families are encouraged to send a single person to the market. The same is suggested for indoor markets. Groups of people shopping together make social distancing harder for everyone.

For those who live in west Petaluma, Two Rock, Valley Ford, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Marshall and Tomales, there are three excellent options.

A weekly pop-up market, Piezzi Provisions, opens from 3 to 5 p.m. in the old Piezzi building at 27000 Highway 1 in Tomales. Produce, cider, meat, cheese, butter and bread vendors have signed up, with more expected to join in the next few days. Visit piezziprovisions.com for details on how to order, a process that takes place on individual vendor websites.

The Tomales Farmers Market opened its online store on Monday and works similarly to Piezzi Provisions. After browsing the market’s vendors, you place your orders and request Saturday morning pickup, which takes place at the William Tell House, 26955 Highway 1, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Neither of these options are open for shopping on location; they are for pickup only.

Nick’s Cove in Marshall is offering weekly boxes of vegetables and herbs from their restaurant garden, The Croft. They accept orders Sunday through Thursday for pickup on Saturday. They are sold out for this week but will begin accepting orders for pickup on April 25 as of this coming Sunday. Place your order, sooner rather than later, at nickscove.com. The website also includes an option for ordering take-out from the restaurant. Options include clam chowder, Dungeness crab mac & cheese, shrimp tacos, deviled duck eggs, roasted carrots, crab Louis and vanilla panna cotta, along with a selection of beer, wine by the glass and cocktails.

The Healdsburg Farmers Market, which typically opens on the first Saturday of May, is kicking off its 2020 season this Saturday. The market, which takes place one block west of the town plaza, opens at 8:30 a.m. and continues until noon. The Tuesday morning market has postponed its opening, as it takes place in the plaza, which is currently closed.

With more time than usual at home, we have an opportunity to make dishes that we might not prepare when we are pressed for time. This soup is based on a Portuguese recipe given to me years ago by a friend from Portugal; it included short ribs instead of meatballs. While working on my book, “More Than Meatballs” (SkyHorse Publishing, 2014, $19.95), I made the soup using meatballs and found the combination quite delicious. The red wine and red wine vinegar add a tanginess that blossoms a bit as the soup ages, so don’t hesitate to make it if you are cooking just for yourself. Its flavor improves for 2 to 3 days after cooking.