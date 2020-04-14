Subscribe

Seasonal Pantry: Farmers markets in west county taking orders

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 14, 2020, 11:31AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Our farmers markets, farm stands and food delivery services are doing well. Customers are following safety protocols, including observing social distancing. We are also, overall, shopping earlier. At about noon on Easter Sunday in Sebastopol, a number of vendors were already packing up, as they had sold everything they brought to the market, which normally wraps up at 1:30 p.m.

Regulations that allow farmers markets to stay open prohibit activities that encourage lingering. Music is forbidden, there are no tables and chairs and many restrooms have been locked or are available only to vendors. Sampling is not allowed and no cooking can be done on location; prepared foods must be prepackaged. The hope is that with these amenities unavailable, people will simply shop quickly and leave.

Customers are asked to wear a mask or other facial covering and to approach booths one at a time, instead of grouping around a vendor’s selections. Families are encouraged to send a single person to the market. The same is suggested for indoor markets. Groups of people shopping together make social distancing harder for everyone.

For those who live in west Petaluma, Two Rock, Valley Ford, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Marshall and Tomales, there are three excellent options.

A weekly pop-up market, Piezzi Provisions, opens from 3 to 5 p.m. in the old Piezzi building at 27000 Highway 1 in Tomales. Produce, cider, meat, cheese, butter and bread vendors have signed up, with more expected to join in the next few days. Visit piezziprovisions.com for details on how to order, a process that takes place on individual vendor websites.

The Tomales Farmers Market opened its online store on Monday and works similarly to Piezzi Provisions. After browsing the market’s vendors, you place your orders and request Saturday morning pickup, which takes place at the William Tell House, 26955 Highway 1, between 10 a.m. and noon.

Neither of these options are open for shopping on location; they are for pickup only.

Nick’s Cove in Marshall is offering weekly boxes of vegetables and herbs from their restaurant garden, The Croft. They accept orders Sunday through Thursday for pickup on Saturday. They are sold out for this week but will begin accepting orders for pickup on April 25 as of this coming Sunday. Place your order, sooner rather than later, at nickscove.com. The website also includes an option for ordering take-out from the restaurant. Options include clam chowder, Dungeness crab mac & cheese, shrimp tacos, deviled duck eggs, roasted carrots, crab Louis and vanilla panna cotta, along with a selection of beer, wine by the glass and cocktails.

The Healdsburg Farmers Market, which typically opens on the first Saturday of May, is kicking off its 2020 season this Saturday. The market, which takes place one block west of the town plaza, opens at 8:30 a.m. and continues until noon. The Tuesday morning market has postponed its opening, as it takes place in the plaza, which is currently closed.

_____

With more time than usual at home, we have an opportunity to make dishes that we might not prepare when we are pressed for time. This soup is based on a Portuguese recipe given to me years ago by a friend from Portugal; it included short ribs instead of meatballs. While working on my book, “More Than Meatballs” (SkyHorse Publishing, 2014, $19.95), I made the soup using meatballs and found the combination quite delicious. The red wine and red wine vinegar add a tanginess that blossoms a bit as the soup ages, so don’t hesitate to make it if you are cooking just for yourself. Its flavor improves for 2 to 3 days after cooking.

Portuguese Kale & Meatball Soup

Make 4 to 6 servings

— Portuguese meatballs (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

1 yellow onion, diced

8 garlic cloves, peeled, crushed, and minced

2 teaspoons hot Spanish paprika

_ Kosher sat

2 bunches Lacinato kale, hard stems removed, leaves sliced into ½-inch crosswise strips

— Red pepper flakes

— Black pepper in a mill

3 cups beef stock, preferably homemade

1 bay leaf

1 pound potatoes, scrubbed and cut into small dice

1 14-ounce can red beans, pinto beans or similar beans, drained

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley or cilantro

— Sourdough hearth bread, hot

— Hot sauce of choice

Make the meatballs.

Pour the olive oil into a large soup pot set over medium heat, add the meatballs and brown on all sides, agitating the pan so that the balls roll. Transfer the cooked meatballs to a plater.

Put the onions in the pot, reduce the heat and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 10 to 12 minutes; add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Stir in the paprika and season with salt. Add the kale and ½ cup water, increase the heat, stir, cover the pan and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt, a few pinches of red pepper flakes and several turns of black pepper.

Add the stock to the pot along with 2 cups of water, the bay leaf, the potatoes and the beans. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat so that the liquid simmers gently and skim off any foam that rises to the surface.

Simmer for 30 minutes, gently add the meatballs to the pot along with any juices that have collected on the platter and cook for 15 minutes more.

Cover the pot, remove from the heat and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Taste and correct for salt, pepper and heat. If the soup is a bit too thick, thin with water, ½ cup at a time, until you achieve the desired consistency; heat through if necessary.

Ladle into soup bowls, sprinkle parsley or cilantro on top and enjoy with hot bread and hot sauce alongside.

Portuguese Meatballs

Makes about 24 small meatballs

¾ pound ground grass-fed beef

¾ pound ground pork

3 ounces Spanish or Portuguese chorizo or linquiça, without casings, crumbled or minced

1 very small yellow onion, peeled and grated

6 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

2 teaspoons Spanish paprika, hot, sweet, or a mix of both

2 tablespoons red wine

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

1 jumbo hen’s egg or 1 duck egg, beaten

1 cup bread crumbs

Put the meats into a medium mixing bowl. Add the onion, garlic, paprika, red wine and vinegar and season generously with salt and several turns of black pepper. Mix thoroughly.

Add the eggs and mix again. When the eggs are fully incorporated, knead the mixture for 2 to 3 minutes, until it is very thick and smooth.

Refrigerate, covered, for at least 1 hour and as long as overnight.

To finish the meatballs, cover a sheet pan with wax paper. Put the bread crumbs on a plate.

Use a 1-ounce ice cream scoop to form balls and roll each one in your hands to make it fully round. Roll it in bread crumbs and set it on the sheet pan. Continue until you have made all of the meatballs.

You can make the meatballs several hours in advance. To do so, cover them with wax paper or plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine